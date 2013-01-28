Don't buy from folk that will not answer pre-sales questons.
But all the laptops that are missing media have always provided a way to make FACTORY RESTORE or RECOVERY MEDIA. Not one has provided a way to create a "Windows 7 DVD" like you buy at the store. Some folk don't know these differ.
Even if you can't make such you can always backup the HDD to an image on some folder on some USB drive. I use CLONEZILLA for that and I can restore the laptop to just like it came out of the box.
Sorry but only Tosh can explain exactly what they are selling.
Bob
I want to buy a new Toshiba laptop that has Windows 7, however, there are only a few laptops that still offer that, and not one of them that I particularly want. I tried customizing several laptops on the Toshiba website and noticed this as an operating system option: Windows® 7 Professional (64-bit) with recovery media for Windows 8 Pro.
I would like to know exactly what that means. Does it mean that the laptop comes with Windows 7 already installed on the it, and disks for whoever would want to upgrade to Windows 8?
I hope someone can explain this to me.