by michhala / February 5, 2011 7:18 PM PST

I installed clock and calendar gadgets, both of which came with my Windows 7. I don't allow third-party programs on Facebook and am wondering if I should allow these third-party gadgets on my computer? Am I being super paranoid?

Miki
Windows 7 64-bit

Not necessarly.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / February 5, 2011 7:33 PM PST

Personally I think you are being very wise.

Like Internet Explorer with it's Add-ons, anyone can create Gadgets for Windows 7 and unless you are sure that the developer is genuine, I believe you are right to be cautious.

That is not to say that all 3rd party gadgets are suspect of course, and there are some very good ones out there. But I would make sure that they are 'recommended' by some established resource, and that reviews are favorable.

Mark

Thank you, Mark, but.....
by michhala / February 6, 2011 4:14 AM PST
In reply to: Not necessarly.

.....before submitting my OP, I researched the clock and calendar gadgets that came with Windows 7 Gadget Gallery and found no information on the third parties or their safety......only disclaimers.

Miki

Addendum
by michhala / February 6, 2011 5:56 AM PST

The clock I downloaded is included in Windows 7 Desktop Gadgets Gallery\All Programs, and there is no disclaimer or publisher showing when downloading through that program. The calendar, which I have uninstalled, is not included in said Gallery, and that has a disclaimer and a publisher name. I am thinking that perhaps gadgets listed in Desktop Gadgets Gallery quite possibly are approved by Microsoft.....or not?

Miki

I was just gong to reply to you other post
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / February 6, 2011 6:03 AM PST
In reply to: Addendum

I agree with you that those gadgets listed in Desktop Gadgets Gallery are Microsoft approved, and I would have no problem trusting them.

I did a Google search for Windows 7 Gadgets and found some interesting links and reviews. My Firefox browser security add-on WOT (Web of Trust), shows the first and second pages of the search full of 'green' sites, (no bad reviews). I didn't check further pages.

But some of those links, eg Tech Republic, I would trust generally anyway because they are known sites to me.

I suppose there will always be a risk, because unlike Mozilla, (with it's Firefox add-ons), Microsoft doesn't control gadgets in any way. That said, if you are careful where you get them from, that should be sufficient.

Mark

Thank you, again, Mark
by michhala / February 6, 2011 8:15 AM PST

Mark -- I do appreciate your help....I feel safe with the clock then, which I just had to have because it is bright pink and aqua which are the colors of my desktop display, and it is a cute little mouse or kitten or whatever :).

The publisher of the calendar I want is rapha2 on deviantART -- it is a version of "Microsoft's Original Calendar" and is displayed on http://www.windows7update.info/2010/01/top-5-must-have-desktop-gadgets-for.html, where there is a link to devianArt.

Whadda ya think, Mark....does it sound safe?....it's the right color aqua LOL....

Miki

Never mind, Mark
by michhala / February 6, 2011 3:24 PM PST
In reply to: Thank you, again, Mark

The Microsoft link is no longer working and the download link on devianART took me to a malicious site......Miki

Bright pink and aqua...
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / February 6, 2011 7:29 PM PST
In reply to: Thank you, again, Mark
Mark -Thank you for researching....
by michhala / February 7, 2011 10:04 AM PST

There is a white calendar on the site you mention that is similar to the Aqua I favor, but it is an "unverified submission"......this makes me feel insecure....and the review seems mediocre.

I could hear your "Sigh" all the way here in Sunny Southern CA :)......but it was done with a smile.........Miki

Yes that one is fine Miki ...
by Edward ODaniel / February 7, 2011 5:34 AM PST
In reply to: Thank you, again, Mark

and I have had it on two of my coputers for a while now.

By the way, the reason the link you offered was no longer working is because you somehow added a comma to the end of it.

This one works -
http://www.windows7update.info/2010/01/top-5-must-have-desktop-gadgets-for.html

This one doesn't -
http://www.windows7update.info/2010/01/top-5-must-have-desktop-gadgets-for.html,

This is the download link for the calendar (and I saw nothing about a malicious site. (you indicated "download link on devianART took me to a malicious site" but note the different spelling) -
http://rapha2.deviantart.com/art/Blue-Microsoft-Calendar-Gadget-64922845

Edward, thank you for the correction......
by michhala / February 7, 2011 9:51 AM PST

.....it explains a lot.

When you say, "Yes, that one is fine" and you have it on two computers, are you referring to the clock and not the calendar? If you are referring to the clock, would you give me your opinion about the publisher of the calendar I want....it appears to have a positive review at http://www.windows7update.info/2010/01/top-5-must-have-desktop-gadgets-for.html and also at http://rapha2.deviantart.com/art/Blue-Microsoft-Calendar-Gadget-64922845.

Thank you much.....appreciate.....Miki

Miki, I was referring to the calendar ...
by Edward ODaniel / February 8, 2011 4:32 AM PST
Edward......
by michhala / February 8, 2011 5:00 AM PST

.......thank you....I will grab the calendar as soon as I post this. If I am rewarded with a second entry for Microsoft Windows Operating System in msconfig startup (sidebar.exe/autorun), I will probably delete the clock and keep the calendar.

Miki

