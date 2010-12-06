That's a business and they need to make that call.
Server is 2003 Small Bussiness Server with xp and winows7 clients on domain.
Windows Server Update Service 3.0(SP1) seems to work great updating xp clients with windows update. (xp pro and win seven pro and seven ulimate.)
Will alert seven clients updates are ready then tries to install then quits and says udate unsucessful.
I have updated by hand (finding updates that are needed, gone to windows website and installed)but defeats pupose of SUS. I'm starting to get behind on updates.
BTW
Factors could be the 7 machines had virtual xp installed and Unbutu.
Domain has 15 clients, windows download did work before Download
(SUS) was installed earlier this year.
Thanks for any help