Windows 7 64bit only boots with max 2gb ram

And try BIOS defaults too. As you are integrating a new system you appear to have forgotten that you get to check memory compatibility and all the memory settings. I'm running into folk that are just learning so that's OK. Here's the bottom line. Just because the memory plugs in, does not mean it's compatible.
-> And if you are hibernating Windows, it will crash on resume if you change RAM. Go figure why MSFT never accounted for that one.
Bob
Hey everyone I just upgraded my cpu,mobo,ram and HDD recently and I am having some issues. I have the Phenom ll 3.2ghz 1090T amd cpu with the ASRock 970 Extreme 3 mobo with 2x4gb Corsair Vengeance ram.
My problem is that when I try to use my ram, my pc freezes on the Starting windows screen while the bubbles are coming together to make the microsoft logo. I am using my old ram that is a 2gb 1333 ram. I have another stick of the same ram but I am unable to use that as well. My OS has all its updates and I am completely stuck right now and a lil frustrated. I have consulted many people and nothing has worked. So if anyone has any ideas on how I would be able to use my Vengeance set that would be great. Thanks.