Windows 7 64bit only boots with max 2gb ram

by MegaMan31689 / January 17, 2013 7:12 AM PST

Hey everyone I just upgraded my cpu,mobo,ram and HDD recently and I am having some issues. I have the Phenom ll 3.2ghz 1090T amd cpu with the ASRock 970 Extreme 3 mobo with 2x4gb Corsair Vengeance ram.

My problem is that when I try to use my ram, my pc freezes on the Starting windows screen while the bubbles are coming together to make the microsoft logo. I am using my old ram that is a 2gb 1333 ram. I have another stick of the same ram but I am unable to use that as well. My OS has all its updates and I am completely stuck right now and a lil frustrated. I have consulted many people and nothing has worked. So if anyone has any ideas on how I would be able to use my Vengeance set that would be great. Thanks.

Look for BIOS udpates to that motherboard.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 17, 2013 7:16 AM PST

And try BIOS defaults too. As you are integrating a new system you appear to have forgotten that you get to check memory compatibility and all the memory settings. I'm running into folk that are just learning so that's OK. Here's the bottom line. Just because the memory plugs in, does not mean it's compatible.

-> And if you are hibernating Windows, it will crash on resume if you change RAM. Go figure why MSFT never accounted for that one.
Bob

Up to date
by MegaMan31689 / January 17, 2013 7:24 AM PST
See that Supports Dual Channel DDR3 2100(OC)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 17, 2013 7:31 AM PST
In reply to: Up to date

Your other ram is only 1333 so you may have to set the BIOS just so for this to work.

As you are a builder I think you know about that.
Bob

Ram
by MegaMan31689 / January 17, 2013 7:34 AM PST

The DRAM is set to 1600 and i will try again to use the 1600 and if that doesnt work to set it to 1333 for my old ram. I think I have tried it before, but I will dbl check.

But there is more to this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 17, 2013 7:45 AM PST
In reply to: Ram

I don't see you writing about all the settings. Such as the RAM Voltage and other options.

Also, did you test one stick at a time? The fact it can go DUAL channel can stress the system and you see failures like this if there are system issues such as just big enough power supplies and well, anything else such as the RAM Voltage being a little off.

If you don't remember, just because it plugs in does not mean it will work.
Bob

Bios info
by MegaMan31689 / January 17, 2013 7:55 AM PST

DRAM volt 1.585
NB V 1.145
HT V 1.210

Timing control Auto
Memory controller ungaged

Looks high?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 17, 2013 8:04 AM PST
In reply to: Bios info
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820233144 noted another voltage.

"I set them to 1333 on my son's ECS board the other day and the BSOD's seam to be more infrequent, but after changing it 3 days ago, I got 1 BSOD yesterday and none today, so far. At 1600 I would get BSOD's 6 or so times per day. Same results with one stick or two."

Frankly after reading the reviews why did you get these again?
Bob
Why?
by MegaMan31689 / January 17, 2013 8:30 AM PST
In reply to: Looks high?

A friend who is also a pc gamer and builds his own has the exact same ram. My thing is it cant be the ram if I am not able to use my old ram. I understand what you are saying but my point is that if I cant use my old 2x2gb 1333 ram then it has nothing to do with my new ram.

So it must be some other part.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 17, 2013 9:14 AM PST
In reply to: Why?

I've encountered folk that insist such and we end up changing other parts. It looks like you're going to do the same.
Bob

