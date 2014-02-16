Windows 7 forum

Question

Windows 6 64 Ultimate Start Up Problems

by JUDGE DREDD19 / February 16, 2014 3:41 AM PST

Two days last week Windows 7 64 Ultimate has said it can't start normally. I have tried System Restore but this did not work.

I also got the Blue Screen of Death. I have Downloaded and installed Blue Screen View and its report shows two files:

Crash List

Created by using BlueScreenView

Filename

cmdguard.sys

Address In Stack

cmdguard.sys+4c610

From Address

fffff880`04124000

To Address

fffff880`041d7000

Size

0x000b3000

Time Stamp

0x5284b121

Time String

14/11/2013 11:16:49

---------------------------------------------

Filename

ntoskrnl.exe

Address In Stack

ntoskrnl.exe+75169

From Address

fffff800`02c1a000

To Address

fffff800`031ff000

Size

0x005e5000

Time Stamp

0x521ea035

Time String

29/08/2013 01:13:25


Product Name

Microsoft® Windows® Operating System

File Description

NT Kernel & System

File Version

6.1.7601.18247 (win7sp1_gdr.130828-1532)

Full Path

C:\Windows\system32\ntoskrnl.exe

Any ideas?

Thanks Happy

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Windows 6 64 Ultimate Start Up Problems
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Windows 6 64 Ultimate Start Up Problems
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Cont. from Top Post
by JUDGE DREDD19 / February 16, 2014 3:44 AM PST

Today it did it again and i got this:

Dump Fiile: 021614-29203-01.dmp Crash Time: 16/02/2014 18:56:52 Bug Set String: DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL

Bug Set Code: 0x000000d1 Peramter 1: fffffa80`05a40010 Peramter 2: 00000000`00000002 Peramter 3: 00000000`00000000 Peramter 4: fffff880`04149610

Caused by Driver: cmdguard.sys
Caused by Address: cmdguard.sys+4c610

Prosessor: x64
Crash Address: ntoskrnl.exe+75bc0
Full Path: C:\Windows\Minidump\021614-29203-01.dmp
Processors Count: 4
Major Version: 15
Minor Version: 7601
Dump File Siz: 275,304
Dump File Time: 16/02/2014 18:58:14

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Filename

cmdguard.sys

Address In Stack

cmdguard.sys+4c610

From Address

fffff880`040fd000

To Address

fffff880`041b0000

Size

0x000b3000

Time Stamp

0x5284b121

Time String

14/11/2013 11:16:49

-----------------------

Filename ntoskrnl.exe

Address In Stack

ntoskrnl.exe+f20d4

From Address

fffff800`02c0b000

To Address

fffff800`031f0000

Size

0x005e5000

Time Stamp

0x521ea035

Time String

9/08/2013 01:13:25

Product Name

Microsoft® Windows®

File Description

NT Kernel & System

File Version

6.1.7601.18247 (win7sp1_gdr.130828-1532)

Company

Microsoft Corporation

Full Path

C:\Windows\system32\ntoskrnl.exe


************************************

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
So COMODO is BSODing?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 16, 2014 3:48 AM PST

Uninstall that or if that's not possible (SAFE MODE fails) ask COMODO how to fix.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Here's a little info
by wpgwpg / February 16, 2014 3:57 AM PST

I checked my Windows 7 Home Premium laptop & found NTOSKRNL.EXE to be part of the Windows 7 kernel, but I don't have the file cmdguard.sys, so it could be something you installed or some add-on in the Ultimate version. Doing a Google search I found two suggestions. First run memory diagnostics, and second do a repair boot. Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Windows 6 64 Ultimate Start Up Problems
by JUDGE DREDD19 / February 16, 2014 7:00 AM PST
In reply to: Here's a little info

Its done it again tonight this time though i am only getting one error the Cmdguard.sys. I will remove and then reinstall Comodo Firewall and see if that helps. I ran Slim Drivers and it says i am all up to date as does Windows Update.

Here are my Specs:

Operating System

Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit SP1

CPU

AMD Phenom X4 9600B 35 °C
Agena 65nm Technology

RAM

2.00GB Single-Channel DDR2 (6-6-6-18)

Motherboard

ASUSTeK Computer INC. M2N-SLI DELUXE (Socket AM2 ) 40 °C

Graphics

Generic Non-PnP Monitor (1024x768@60Hz)
1024MB ATI AMD Radeon HD 7700 Series (Sapphire/PCPartner) 25 °C

Storage

931GB SAMSUNG HD103SJ SCSI Disk Device (SATA) 25 °C
978MB Kingston DataTraveler U3 USB Device (USB)

Optical Drives

ATAPI iHAS524 D SCSI CdRom Device
ATAPI iHDS118 6 SCSI CdRom Device

Audio

AMD High Definition Audio Device
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Slim Drivers = I run away.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 16, 2014 7:41 AM PST

Sorry but I find such to create problems I can't recover from. May it work for you.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to Windows 7 forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.