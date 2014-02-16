Windows 6 64 Ultimate Start Up Problems

Today it did it again and i got this:
Dump Fiile: 021614-29203-01.dmp Crash Time: 16/02/2014 18:56:52 Bug Set String: DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL
Bug Set Code: 0x000000d1 Peramter 1: fffffa80`05a40010 Peramter 2: 00000000`00000002 Peramter 3: 00000000`00000000 Peramter 4: fffff880`04149610
Caused by Driver: cmdguard.sys
Caused by Address: cmdguard.sys+4c610
Prosessor: x64
Crash Address: ntoskrnl.exe+75bc0
Full Path: C:\Windows\Minidump\021614-29203-01.dmp
Processors Count: 4
Major Version: 15
Minor Version: 7601
Dump File Siz: 275,304
Dump File Time: 16/02/2014 18:58:14
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Filename
cmdguard.sys
Address In Stack
cmdguard.sys+4c610
From Address
fffff880`040fd000
To Address
fffff880`041b0000
Size
0x000b3000
Time Stamp
0x5284b121
Time String
14/11/2013 11:16:49
-----------------------
Filename ntoskrnl.exe
Address In Stack
ntoskrnl.exe+f20d4
From Address
fffff800`02c0b000
To Address
fffff800`031f0000
Size
0x005e5000
Time Stamp
0x521ea035
Time String
9/08/2013 01:13:25
Product Name
Microsoft® Windows®
File Description
NT Kernel & System
File Version
6.1.7601.18247 (win7sp1_gdr.130828-1532)
Company
Microsoft Corporation
Full Path
C:\Windows\system32\ntoskrnl.exe
************************************
Two days last week Windows 7 64 Ultimate has said it can't start normally. I have tried System Restore but this did not work.
I also got the Blue Screen of Death. I have Downloaded and installed Blue Screen View and its report shows two files:
Any ideas?
Thanks