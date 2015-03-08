Windows 10 preview will not work

This means you need to try it on the real thing. No VM, just install it on a spare HDD.
Bob
Hello, I am trying to run windows 10 preview via vm virtual box, but keep having issues. I have followed all instructions on how to set up.
I have tried both 32/64 bit iso and get the same issue in that when the preview loads (in virtual box) all I get are the 4 blue squares then it errors about recovery "your pc/device needs to be repaired" error code 0xc0000260
I am running win7 hme prem 64bit 8GB ram
any help appreciated as this is my 1st time using virtualbox and pulling hair out