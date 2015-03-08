Windows 7 forum

Resolved Question

Windows 10 preview will not work

by 73hoops / March 8, 2015 7:05 AM PDT

Hello, I am trying to run windows 10 preview via vm virtual box, but keep having issues. I have followed all instructions on how to set up.

I have tried both 32/64 bit iso and get the same issue in that when the preview loads (in virtual box) all I get are the 4 blue squares then it errors about recovery "your pc/device needs to be repaired" error code 0xc0000260

I am running win7 hme prem 64bit 8GB ram
any help appreciated as this is my 1st time using virtualbox and pulling hair out Happy

All Answers

I take it that you have tried what's on the web.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 8, 2015 7:22 AM PDT

This means you need to try it on the real thing. No VM, just install it on a spare HDD.
Bob

Windows 10 Preview
by 73hoops / March 8, 2015 7:35 AM PDT

Hi Bob,
I must admit I have not tried that I have got a spare external would that suffice?

Only if the external is on SATA.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 9, 2015 12:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Windows 10 Preview

USB doesn't seem to be supported yet except in some version yet to be.

https://www.google.com/search?hl=en&as_q=How+to+install+windows+10+to+a+USB+Hard+Drive&as_epq=&as_oq=&as_eq=&as_nlo=&as_nhi=&lr=&cr=&as_qdr=all&as_sitesearch=&as_occt=any&safe=images&tbs=&as_filetype=&as_rights=

FOR EXAMPLE is a desert of information about installing to some external USB drive. Let's just say it's not to be today. Microsoft has some effort out already for their TO-GO install but most folk will fall apart trying it.
Bob

Answer
What I've done on 2 desktops is to partition the HD.
by wpgwpg / March 8, 2015 7:31 AM PDT

I've got two desktops I'm running Windows 10 on. On each I've carved out a 55GB partition and installed Windows 10 on it. One has an Intel E7500 CPU the other one has an AMD Athlon-II X3 CPU. I've installed Windows 10 in these partitions on relatively small SATA hard drives. I have the 64 bit version on the one with the Intel CPU and 6GB RAM and the 32 bit one on the PC with the AMD CPU and 2 GB RAM. All my software has installed and run stably. I'm not a gamer, but I do play spider solitaire I got from a 3rd party. I suppose running in a VM is a bit safer, but so far I haven't had any problems. I really don't like what they're doing with the user interface, but otherwise it's working well for me. Needless to say the PC with 2GB does a lot of paging if I start too many concurrent tasks. YMMV.

Good luck.

Answer
here's what I did
by James Denison / March 9, 2015 2:03 AM PDT

I ran mine in virtual box under Linux.

Here's an ova export file that you can import to create the virtual machine settings I used which worked for me. You can download and open the file first in notepad or some text editor to check it out first. It's all clear text inside.

http://glenburniemd.net/CNET/windows%2010.ova

I run AMD processor, so you may still need to change some setting in the CPU area if you have Intel CPU.

ISO
by James Denison / March 9, 2015 2:07 AM PDT
In reply to: here's what I did

I used virtual box program to import the ISO file, same as a clone drive for ISO files in windows, and created the VDI (virtual hard drive) in VBox. I then ran the setup on the ISO virtual CD to install to the VDI. The VDI has to be formatted to NTFS file system. I had an NTFS partition too, so I had the VDI placed into it, for no particular reason i can recall.

