Computer Help forum

Question

Windows 10 flashing screen issue on boot

by charliebobgordon / June 15, 2016 1:54 PM PDT

Having an issue with a Windows 10 laptop, the screen is flashing black an white on startup. Video of the issue at https://youtu.be/SJAbp3lJj6k (note: Moderator corrected link with edit)

It appears to be stuck on the home screen as you can something catch it for a split second but then it's just flashing black and white.

The screen doesn't appear to be faulty because when we toggle the screen with fn + f8 the options appear perfectly fine.

Post was last edited on June 15, 2016 2:08 PM PDT

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Windows 10 flashing screen issue on boot
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Windows 10 flashing screen issue on boot
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Looks like it's in that setup mode for projector.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2016 2:10 PM PDT

Your post is lacking details such as if you tried the Windows Reset where apps and files remain or if this is an upgrade that the owner didn't know about checking for drivers and apps like we've done for decades.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not in projector mode
by charliebobgordon / June 15, 2016 2:13 PM PDT

It's not in projector mode, I've just triggered that with fn+f8 to illustrate that the screen isn't completely faulty as I mentioned in the last paragraph.

This was upgraded to Windows 10 when the free upgrade became available months ago and has been fine until now.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Given little to work with
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2016 2:34 PM PDT
In reply to: Not in projector mode

Use a system restore point or reset.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What other details would you like?
by charliebobgordon / June 15, 2016 2:37 PM PDT

I cannot do this as as mentioned it is stuck at the home screen so I cannot restore, the computer is not usable.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Then I have to give the go ahead to a full reset.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 16, 2016 11:08 AM PDT

As everyone knows their files are settings are unsafe on a Windows PC we all backup.

I take it the machine's maker support is stumped too so next step is a full reset.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.