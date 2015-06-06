TVs & Home Theaters forum

windows 10

by seemeagain / June 6, 2015 7:56 PM PDT

Hi i have put my name on the list to upgrade from windows 7 to windows 10 when it comes out but after looking at some of the reports i'm thinking twice. Can you tell me weather i will be able to revert to windows 7 if i'm not happy about it?

Whatever you do BACK UP Windows 7 first.
by wpgwpg / June 7, 2015 12:50 AM PDT
As Bob likes to say, "we only lose what we don't back up". My advice is to try Windows 10 in a separate partition from the Windows 7 one and be sure to back up your Windows 7 system before you do. Even then though it's not clear whether MS will invalidate your Windows 7 activation when you install 10, so give very careful thought before making the move. Remember you have a full year after 10 comes out 7/29 to go to 10.
I like what Mark Flax says about going to the forums to read what others have said. The MS forum has many, many more posts than the CNET one though, and that's the one I recommend. It's at
http://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/insider/forum/insider_wintp?tab=Threads .

Win 10
by pgc3 / June 7, 2015 2:14 AM PDT

I did the reserve thing, as have many. My plan is to save it to an external drive and decide what to do from there. As you said, a partition might not be a bad way to go but I do NOT want to knock out Win 7 on any of my systems in lieu of Win 10 at this stage. IF I have issues with Win 10 or future MS upgrades, OS etc., I may just dump Windows altogether and go with the most current version of Linux available. Presently I'm using Mint 17 on a couple of systems, one primary, the other a dual boot against 7..and I have had NO issues with Linux on either system, it is nearly seamless.

win 10
by seemeagain / June 7, 2015 8:58 PM PDT
I agree that it is most important to do a complete back up,i have also made a boot disc for win7 that i use if i get a problem that i can't clear by any other way.as you say version of Linux on a partition is a good idia.i will only install on one computer in any case.

win 10
by seemeagain / June 7, 2015 9:04 PM PDT

Thanks for that i didn't know that it was up to a year to decide in that case i will take my name of the reserve list till i see how it pans out first.
i will also look on the other forums as well thanks.

We're not sure
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / June 6, 2015 8:22 PM PDT
It is a difficult process to revert from an OS upgrade and in the past Microsoft has advised that such an upgrade is a "one way process".

But there are more discussions on this in the Windows 10 forum, here;
http://www.cnet.com/forums/windows-10/

Hope that helps.

Mark

