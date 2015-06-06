As Bob likes to say, "we only lose what we don't back up". My advice is to try Windows 10 in a separate partition from the Windows 7 one and be sure to back up your Windows 7 system before you do. Even then though it's not clear whether MS will invalidate your Windows 7 activation when you install 10, so give very careful thought before making the move. Remember you have a full year after 10 comes out 7/29 to go to 10.
I like what Mark Flax says about going to the forums to read what others have said. The MS forum has many, many more posts than the CNET one though, and that's the one I recommend. It's at
http://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/insider/forum/insider_wintp?tab=Threads .
Hi i have put my name on the list to upgrade from windows 7 to windows 10 when it comes out but after looking at some of the reports i'm thinking twice. Can you tell me weather i will be able to revert to windows 7 if i'm not happy about it?