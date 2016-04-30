Windows 10 forum

Question

window10

by jagsidhu007 / April 30, 2016 1:24 PM PDT

hi i want set up window 10 on acer laptop.

Clarification Request
Please add the full model number.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 30, 2016 1:56 PM PDT
In reply to: window10

Then members can see if W10 is out for this one.

Answer
win 10
by knijj / May 2, 2016 11:33 AM PDT
In reply to: window10

You better have a back up. I did mine and lost it. I am sure I messed up trying to restore it but I wish I had left it alone. I only used it for reading.

