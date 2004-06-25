Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Window XP Freeze & nagging Error messaging

by peterlim28 / June 25, 2004 10:25 AM PDT

Whenever I turn on my notebook, I see two(2) error messages, viz,

.1 WJView Error
ERROR:java.lang.NoClassDefFoundError
.2 Unhandled EXception
Unhandled Exception: c0000005
At address: 100016b8

When I click on Internet Explorer, I get another message, PromulGate Universal ecountering problem; and the system starts to freeze. This not to mention the long shutdown time as well. Please offer solutions to resolve the problem.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Window XP Freeze & nagging Error messaging
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Window XP Freeze & nagging Error messaging
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Re: Window XP Freeze & nagging Error messaging
by Cetin Denislam / June 25, 2004 10:14 PM PDT

Sounds that your notebook got infected. Use the tools shown in this message.

Good Luck,

Cetin


Trying to unweave, unwind, unravel
And piece together the past and the future,

T. S. Eliot

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A tip.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 26, 2004 12:23 AM PDT

Type

PromulGate

Into http://www.google.com and you'll find that your machine has a pest that is failing.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.