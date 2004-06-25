Window XP Freeze & nagging Error messaging

Sounds that your notebook got infected. Use the tools shown in this message.
Whenever I turn on my notebook, I see two(2) error messages, viz,
.1 WJView Error
ERROR:java.lang.NoClassDefFoundError
.2 Unhandled EXception
Unhandled Exception: c0000005
At address: 100016b8
When I click on Internet Explorer, I get another message, PromulGate Universal ecountering problem; and the system starts to freeze. This not to mention the long shutdown time as well. Please offer solutions to resolve the problem.