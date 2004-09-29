Computer Help forum

General discussion

Win XP redo

by robert-scamp / September 29, 2004 7:43 PM PDT

My friend has a p4, 2.6mhz, 512 ram, 80 g HD and running with win Xp pro. It's not running right so he asked me to re do his computer for him. I have Win Me so I am not familiar with Win Xp. What I want to do to his computer is create two partitions, format and re-install his Xp. All this I know how to do. What I can't do, is get into the bios and I cannot get out of xp and into a C: prompt so I can start. There is no startup disk. I was told none was needed. Any help?
thanks,

Re: Win XP redo
by billzhills / September 29, 2004 10:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Win XP redo

Robert,

Standard key for BIOS setup -> del -> F1 ->
F2 (dell/sony?) ->F10 (hp/compaq)

XP install disk is self booting.
Just follow the prompts.

I think XP needs 5gig min to run properly.
Suggest min 20gig for XP, balance of drive
can be partition in windows.

If I am incorrect someone will share the correct information.


Bill
.

Re: Win XP redo
by robert-scamp / September 30, 2004 12:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Win XP redo

I tried the del button but the computer kept on running past it and to the screen where the options are for normal or safe mode. I'll be at his computer later and will try the F1 button but first I have copied to a cd, software for spybot,and ad aware and will try that first. The machine has slowed down to nothing and like an eariler post with the same slowdown, we thought it best to just start over. Everything of importance has been saved or sent to someone elses computer for send back later. I like Win Me myself.

Re: Win XP redo
by billzhills / September 30, 2004 12:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Win XP redo

Robert,

Do this too much and keep forgetting the short cuts...

At the BIOS post screen, press the Pause/break key.
Then look for "Set-up press " or words to that effect. If BIOS post screen does not show press the tab key. Have finger ready on key, sounds like you have a fast system.

....OR...

just pop the XP disk in and see if it wil boot.

Bill
.

