Win XP redo

Robert,
Standard key for BIOS setup -> del -> F1 ->
F2 (dell/sony?) ->F10 (hp/compaq)
XP install disk is self booting.
Just follow the prompts.
I think XP needs 5gig min to run properly.
Suggest min 20gig for XP, balance of drive
can be partition in windows.
If I am incorrect someone will share the correct information.
Bill
My friend has a p4, 2.6mhz, 512 ram, 80 g HD and running with win Xp pro. It's not running right so he asked me to re do his computer for him. I have Win Me so I am not familiar with Win Xp. What I want to do to his computer is create two partitions, format and re-install his Xp. All this I know how to do. What I can't do, is get into the bios and I cannot get out of xp and into a C: prompt so I can start. There is no startup disk. I was told none was needed. Any help?
thanks,