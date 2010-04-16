Win XP Pro - Drive will not mount

At this point, you're likely looking at professional recovery services. If the drive won't mount on another system, it's likely too far gone for any consumer level software.
Hello
I have a laptop internal drive which no longer boots.
I removed the drive and I have in on an external drive case attached to my Windows 7 computer via Firewire 400. The Win7 box can see it but it will not mount. It is formatted NTFS.
What tools can I use to recover data off this drive? I do not plan to use the drive again, I just want to retrieve the data.
Thanks
