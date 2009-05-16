With that SATA setup and maybe a missing MASTER on the IDE it sounds like an invalid hardware combo (let's just say that while Linux and other OSes can do this, Microsoft only supports some combos.)
Also there are install issues with more then a few GB RAM and things plugged into USB ports, etc.
Tried to install XP on ide drive which is on ribbon as a slave in HP desktop unit. The installation goes along ok til it finishes the prep files. It says starting windows and screen goes black with no furhter progress noted. The main HD in this set is SATA. i am having trouble with OS on this SATA drive. So i was attempting to get another drive in the machine with windows so i could do chkdsk and other functions on my other 2 drives. I never had SATA til this unit and i can"t go to my other desktop set to check them. there was one available ide so i thought i could put winxp on it. why won't this win insatllation complete the install? could the dvd/cd drive be failing?