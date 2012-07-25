win vista32 sound help

Many laptops such as the Toshiba require MORE THAN DRIVERS. From memory Tosh laptops take a TVP (toshiba value pack) and maybe more! Installing Windows from scratch is considered a bad idea today so my advice is to look for a TVP, try that and then use the Toshiba factory restore media.
Bob
so i recently reverted back from 7 to vista 32 bit. i am on a Toshiba satellite a215-s4747 and have downloaded all the drivers i could find. my sound is working but there is a problem with my head phone jack. when i plug in my headphones, the computer recognizes that i have imputed my jack, but the sound still plays through the main speakers and no sound is coming out from my headphones. how do i fix this?