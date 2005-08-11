Computer Newbies forum

by saltcreek / August 11, 2005 12:27 PM PDT

Hi,

When I got this PC, it was set up to receive auto updates, & I left the settings as they were. A few days ago I went to the update sight, it said I needed to upgrade some components to continue to receive updates. I have tried 5 times to download these componets with no success. Each time I get the message...updates were unable to be successfully installed......The download it says I need is called..."windows genuine advantage validation tool (KB892130)"

I checked my download history, & all updates since 6/17 have failed.

I guess I need some help. I have tried their help site, but have not found what I need to solve this problem.

Thanks, Charles

Charles.. have you been to..
by Carol~ Moderator / August 11, 2005 2:20 PM PDT
In reply to: Win update
WGA
by saltcreek / August 12, 2005 5:54 AM PDT

Thank you, my system did indeed need to be validated, but again my first try at updating failed. I "Googled" the error code, found a site where many others had the same problem, & it was resolved by adding the following to start/run...

regsvr32 oleanut.dll
" jscript.dll
" vbscript.dll
" msxml.dll
" softpub.dll
" wintrust.dll
" initpki.dll
" cryptdig.dll

Thanks to both of you for your help.

Charles

