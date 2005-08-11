Win update

this MS site? http://www.microsoft.com/genuine/default.mspx?displaylang=en
I believe you are being asked to validate your system. I can't be 100% sure, but it's worth a try.
Carol
Hi,
When I got this PC, it was set up to receive auto updates, & I left the settings as they were. A few days ago I went to the update sight, it said I needed to upgrade some components to continue to receive updates. I have tried 5 times to download these componets with no success. Each time I get the message...updates were unable to be successfully installed......The download it says I need is called..."windows genuine advantage validation tool (KB892130)"
I checked my download history, & all updates since 6/17 have failed.
I guess I need some help. I have tried their help site, but have not found what I need to solve this problem.
Thanks, Charles