Win Lucent Modem Error

You just install a new modem. They run from 10 to 20 bucks. In fact, I have 2 I'm giving away on Freecycle.
Bob
I get the response "error 630 - modem is already in use or not operating correctly", when I try and sign on to MSN. I got this once before about 6 months ago and spent 50 bucks to have a computer repair shop fix it for me. Is this something easily solved? I have a Win Lucent modem and use dial up. What limited checking I know how to do shows it is connected to Port 4 and the hardware is operating properly. Anyone able to help?