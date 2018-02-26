WIn Live Mail will not open *.pps or *.wmv files

Am running the latest beta of Windows Live Mail on Windows Ultimate
System, 12 GB RAM, I7, Series 9 3.2 GHZ processor 250GB HD.
All file attachments open just fine with the exception of *.pps and
*.wmv files.
Have searched the Internet but found no solution to this problem
Wes McIngvale
windy3319@att.net
