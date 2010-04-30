Windows 7 forum

General discussion

WIN 7 upgrade from Vista

by dratner / April 30, 2010 7:43 AM PDT

My Vista installation is getting very slow and probably has some errors on the C:\drive. Should I re-do my Vista installation before upgrading to WIN7? Will a WIN7 "custom installation" re-format the drive? I hate to migrate to WIN7 on top of an "ailing" Vista install. Thanks for any advice.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: WIN 7 upgrade from Vista
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: WIN 7 upgrade from Vista
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Win 7 upgrade
by Jonmor68 / April 30, 2010 8:47 AM PDT

"My Vista installation is getting very slow and probably has some errors on the C:\drive"
Run checkdisk for drive errors. If drive has errors, then not much point in putting a new OS on a dodgy drive.
If they are system errors and you want to install Windows 7 upgrade, no need to reinstall Vista.
Instead of doing an in place upgrade, boot with the Windows 7 dvd and select custom instalation, then select drive tools and format the drive using the Windows 7 tools. Windows 7 does the upgrade compliance check on bootup.
Don't forget to backup before you start.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
All backed up
by dratner / April 30, 2010 10:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Win 7 upgrade

I have all data backed up to usb drive and all software and win7 drivers on usb and cd. So, you are saying after I boot WIN7 upgrade, it will offer me the option to reformat drive and proceed with full install?
Thanks!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes
by Jimmy Greystone / April 30, 2010 9:42 AM PDT

Yes. Upgrading from an OS experiencing problems will, at best, carry the problems over to the upgraded OS. More often though, the upgrade process makes things even worse.

Either fix up your current setup or back things up and do a clean install.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Custom Installation...
by CassandraF_WinTeam / May 2, 2010 9:55 AM PDT

You will want to do a custom (also called clean) installation of Windows 7. This means you are wiping your computer and essentially starting new. I recommend running the Upgrade Advisor to make sure your system is ready for Windows 7 (it most likely is since you are running Vista, but it is still good practice to run the Upgrade Advisor).

Also, you CAN purchase the upgrade to Windows 7 and choose to do a custom installation - http://windows.microsoft.com/en-us/windows7/help/upgrading-from-windows-vista-to-windows-7-custom.

Cheers,
Cassandra

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows 7 forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.