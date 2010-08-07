Win 7 & media center

That might help.
Mark
How do I stop media center from loading on start up? I have Win7...I start the computer it loads just like it normally would...screen go black for a second or two..then comes back on with media center and I have to close it. Normally no big deal but sometimes it lock up the system and I have to reboot several times
