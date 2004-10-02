Win 2k Server

I found that the O'Reilly in a nutshell books are fine starters.
My two cents. Don't start without the latest service packs all around plus install a firewall AFTER the first client connects. I can install the firewall first, but its best for new adminis to get it to work first so they can see if their firewall settings killed it.
And yes, you'll need an antivirus on the server too.
Bob
I'm setting up a server for the first time, and am in need of some good "how to" reading material. I have the usual 4" thick books, but am looking for something a little less "technical" and more "how to", (books or websites). Anyone know of something?