willing to spend 2300 before taxes?

by aaron123de / June 24, 2012 5:17 PM PDT

My budget is 2300, I dont really want to go over that. What is the best laptop/ gaming laptop I can get? should I go with the new macbook retina because of the screen and mobility?

I have also looked at the Alienware m17x. I customized it with these specs:

i7-3820qc up to 3.7GHz
8 gb ram
2 GB AMD Radeon HD 7970
and the true HD screen.

With these customizations it comes in at 2379.99, so a little more than i really want to spend. Is it worth it to save $200 and go with the i7-3720QM up to 3.6GHz?

What other options are out there? Battery life is somewhat important to me as I will be taking it to school, do you think the m17x will last on low settings just taking notes and browsing the web??

Any suggestions welcomed! Thanks.

Which makes me ask if you would be upset
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 24, 2012 5:57 PM PDT

If the average gaming laptop would need repairs in year 2 or 3. Gaming laptops are still shorter life span laptops with repairs running more than double a desktop.

Is that OK?
Bob

Yes save the 200
by orlbuckeye / July 1, 2012 3:12 AM PDT

because the power in gaming is the graphics card over the processor.

