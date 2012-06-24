willing to spend 2300 before taxes?

If the average gaming laptop would need repairs in year 2 or 3. Gaming laptops are still shorter life span laptops with repairs running more than double a desktop.
Is that OK?
Bob
My budget is 2300, I dont really want to go over that. What is the best laptop/ gaming laptop I can get? should I go with the new macbook retina because of the screen and mobility?
I have also looked at the Alienware m17x. I customized it with these specs:
i7-3820qc up to 3.7GHz
8 gb ram
2 GB AMD Radeon HD 7970
and the true HD screen.
With these customizations it comes in at 2379.99, so a little more than i really want to spend. Is it worth it to save $200 and go with the i7-3720QM up to 3.6GHz?
What other options are out there? Battery life is somewhat important to me as I will be taking it to school, do you think the m17x will last on low settings just taking notes and browsing the web??
Any suggestions welcomed! Thanks.