Will WIFI on American E-readers work in Australia

by sebgrb / July 29, 2011 7:19 PM PDT

I have been researching e-readers and am keen on the KOBO (even though Borders has gone through the hoop). But I am confused about whether or not the USA WIFI component will work in Australia. I have WIFI at home which it should connect to. I would rather not have the Amazon kindle as it does not allow downloads from libraries at the moment. Why can't these all have the same format? I am concerned that it is the Beta vs VHS and Apple vs Microsoft all over again and that one format will end up dominant and all the others will disappear.

It seems the Kobo is better than the Kindle, but the Kindle seems more internationally versatile. The Barnes & Noble Nook is not any good for us as apparently we cannot download from them in Australia, very short sighted I think. The only way to win this race is to be truly international.

Appreciate any advice. I want WIFI ability and the ability to download from libraries and of course good usability, organisation and readability.

Thanks

Works.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 30, 2011 1:16 PM PDT

WIFI is an international standard and outside the USA they have a few extra channels but it's never been an issue.

Strange that folk fret so much about this and there's nothing going on here.
Bob

Good time to check out Mobileread
by Pepe7 / August 3, 2011 1:40 AM PDT

I find it one of the more useful sites around when you need assistance w/ e-readers and all the bells/whistles. Here's their wiki for some basics-

