Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Will one of you pros or all...

by Haole / January 14, 2005 5:44 AM PST

please give me your opinion of "MS WIN XP MEDIA CNTR ED 2005" as compaired to Win XP Pro. I presently do some TV recording and home DVD video conversions.

I really would appreciate some advise here.

Mahalo!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Will one of you pros or all...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Will one of you pros or all...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
Much more prefer.
by Oil_Tan / January 14, 2005 6:28 AM PST

XP is good.
Since I was going to do a very lot of video work on this pc I decided NO prebuilt pc would do.

I use a hauppauge DVR-350 card for capture of analog.
This card always makes a great 720 x 480 mpg2 file, that honesttech, lsx, tmpgenc, nero or ulead handles quite well. Most any pc has firewire and usb2 now so....digital transfer is a cinch using ulead.
nero 6 and the card cost 250.00 or so.
ulead came with the hauppauge card.
Since I was going to do a very lot of video work on this pc I decided NO prebuilt pc would do.
I keep the pc very simple.
NO spyware.
No beta software.
some good avi codecs and divx.
lame mp3.
XP is on a 20 gig partition.
the other 60 gig partition and another 40 gig drive are the storage drives. I like to run data back and forth between these two drives so it flows one way on ide cables.
Pioneer 106.
Creative Platinum Z2S.
use pro disc, taiyo yuden, or ritek dvd blanks.
I cheated and bought this player.
http://www.sonystyle.com/is-bin/INTERSHOP.enfinity/eCS/Store/en/-/USD/SY_DisplayProductInformation-Start?ProductSKU=DVPCX985V
All discs ALWAYS play.
I really do suggest a Pioneer burner because of the firmware, Pioneer's firmware is very mature.
These disc i make have been used in many stand alone players and no problems reported.
Always use nero to burn the project, regardless of software I used to encode files.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Win XP Media Center 2005
by rwils51 / January 14, 2005 12:50 PM PST

If you are planning to buy a new system then the XP Media Center is probably what you want. If you are looking for just the OS then get XP Pro and get some third party vendor software.

Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005 is a new Windows XP operating system available only on Media Center personal computers. Because of its special hardware feature requirements, Media Center PCs running Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005 are available only from Microsoft PC manufacturer partners.

Here's the link
http://www.microsoft.com/windowsxp/mediacenter/evaluation/features.mspx

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ahhh...
by Haole / January 14, 2005 2:55 PM PST

this is the answer I was looking for and I apologize to all for not giving more info as to my current setup. I have been running XP pro almost as long as it has been available and do love it. I apologize for being too lazy to look it up for myself. Mahalo for all the input. Case closed.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) XP Pro
by sp_100 / January 14, 2005 12:56 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Microsoft WinXP Media Center 2005 Edition
by John Robie / January 14, 2005 3:28 PM PST

I notice that Dell has it as standard equipment for its latest Dimension 8400 in the $1449 price range, and as a custom option on their lesser priced model. Note the selection on Operating Systems if added to a lesser priced 8400:

1) MS WinXP Home Edition
2) MS Win XP Media Center 2005 Edition (add $31)
3) MS Win XP Professional (add $63}
With Media Center a TV tuner (if TV desired) (single $120, dual $160) and remote control (incld with above or $23 seperate.

http://www1.us.dell.com/content/products/features.aspx/featured_desktop4?c=us&cs=19&l=en&s=dhs
Click on "Select" then on next page click on "Customize it".

I like it from what I have seen in the ads, but have no experience with it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Windows Media Center Edition
by kcmcse / January 14, 2005 3:53 PM PST

There is some difference between windows xp pro and windows media center edition, The media center PC can record and play television , display your digital photos, play your music collection and play video while connected to your home entertainment system. This all can happen almost at the same time depending on your Media Center setup! Windows Xp Pro can not do this as weell! So you choose which one you want to use!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
S-presso S1-P111
by sp_100 / January 14, 2005 4:19 PM PST
http://usa.asus.com/products/desktop/s-presso/overview.htm


From Slashdot:

"technomegalomaniac writes "This new stylish barebones combo from ASUS (case+motherboard) is going to outdo Apple in 'the way it looks matters' department. Customizable to your heart content, no OS included (obviously, since you need to buy your own hard drive). Comes with 'Instant On' software that lets you play CDs, DVDs and MP3s without entering the primary OS thus bypassing the long boot process. Definitely a living room toy." Doesn't beat Apple hardware in my eyes, but still looks like a nifty box."
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I give it a thumbs down. Here's why.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 14, 2005 11:16 PM PST

"It's a valient attempt."

In trying to be the endall be-all center they also implemented many safeguards for Digital Rights Management that caused the unit I played with (I've tried a few) to get hung up or not function.

SUPPORT is lacking for such issues. The discussion goes back to whether my cell phone should also be a coffee maker plus nail clippers with emergency lighting system...

Nice idea, but tends to fall apart like a house of cards.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.