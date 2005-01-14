Will one of you pros or all...

XP is good.
Since I was going to do a very lot of video work on this pc I decided NO prebuilt pc would do.
I use a hauppauge DVR-350 card for capture of analog.
This card always makes a great 720 x 480 mpg2 file, that honesttech, lsx, tmpgenc, nero or ulead handles quite well. Most any pc has firewire and usb2 now so....digital transfer is a cinch using ulead.
nero 6 and the card cost 250.00 or so.
ulead came with the hauppauge card.
I keep the pc very simple.
NO spyware.
No beta software.
some good avi codecs and divx.
lame mp3.
XP is on a 20 gig partition.
the other 60 gig partition and another 40 gig drive are the storage drives. I like to run data back and forth between these two drives so it flows one way on ide cables.
Pioneer 106.
Creative Platinum Z2S.
use pro disc, taiyo yuden, or ritek dvd blanks.
I cheated and bought this player.
All discs ALWAYS play.
I really do suggest a Pioneer burner because of the firmware, Pioneer's firmware is very mature.
These disc i make have been used in many stand alone players and no problems reported.
Always use nero to burn the project, regardless of software I used to encode files.
please give me your opinion of "MS WIN XP MEDIA CNTR ED 2005" as compaired to Win XP Pro. I presently do some TV recording and home DVD video conversions.
I really would appreciate some advise here.
Mahalo!