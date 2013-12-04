Speakeasy forum

Will Obama Lead To Govt Overthrow? Expert Warns.

by James Denison / December 4, 2013 12:38 AM PST
Expert warns that unconstitutional moves by Obama may lead to overthrow of our govt.

If that's true, then he'll do the same thing FDR did, get us involved in a major war, probably the 3rd and last World War.

"During a congressional committee hearing about the constitutional
limits imposed on the presidency and the implications of President Barack Obama's
disregard for implementing the Affordable Care Act as written, one
expert testified that the consequences of the president's behavior were
potentially grave. He said that the precedent set by Obama could
eventually lead to an revolt against the federal government.
On Tuesday, Michael Cannon, Cato Institute's
Director of Health Policy Studies, testified before a congressional
committee about the dangers of the president's legal behavior. "
30 total posts
Collapse -
Well, he's on record as having said that our
by Steven Haninger / December 4, 2013 2:09 AM PST

constitution is flawed. He does not like that it spells out what government cannot do rather than what it will do. He said that he would fundamentally change the USA. To me, that means he wants to change some of the principles upon which it was founded. He's a radical and that was known before he was first elected. But he did take the presidential oath which demands that he swear to "preserve" the constitution and not to change it. One would think he wasn't properly vetted by his own party.

Personally, I'm not big on either of our major parties so any overthrow had better be of both. Happy

Collapse -
No, but he may wish to change some of the details
by Ziks511 / December 5, 2013 1:08 PM PST

in the Constitution, rather like that old issue about Blacks being 3/5ths of a man. There's one which was changed though it may irritate you. Radical, Hunh?. Post me some radical statements by Barack Obama, and I`ll tell you if he`s a radical, I knew enough of them at Ann Arbor that I`ll recognize the phraseology.

If he was so Radical, why didn't he side with the Radicals on Harvard Law Review instead of brokering deals with the Conservatives and Moderates. The Radicals of his day at Law Review were very unhappy with him as being ''too pragmatic'' and ''too much of a moderate''.

And to quote Churchill, ''Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the other forms of government we've tried.''

Try asking a Native American how much they like the Constitution and the Government, and if the Constitution might have a few flaws in it. Only white people generally, especially White Men find the Constitution a completely perfect document.

Bilateral overthrow of both parties is certainly Pie in the Sky, and utterly Impossible not to mention the R word, and I don`t mean Republican, though they are too.

Rob

Collapse -
(NT) That is why it was set up to be amended.
by Diana Forum moderator / December 5, 2013 1:16 PM PST
Collapse -
those sneaky northerners
by James Denison / December 5, 2013 11:57 PM PST
"like that old issue about Blacks being 3/5ths of a man. "

You can blame that one on the northern states. They wanted to deprive the South of full representation in Congress. Of course there were other shenanigans they were up to also which ended up leading to the war.
Collapse -
compromise between the South wanting to count the numbers
by Roger NC / December 6, 2013 10:09 AM PST

but not give slaves any real representation, since they had no say in anything, and the North with less slaves trying to keep political power balanced or in their hands.

Neither regarded slaves as people, much less citizens.

Collapse -
That may have been true
by Steven Haninger / December 6, 2013 6:09 PM PST

I don't know who did the actuarial work to determine that 3/5 was a tipping point but I must respect that the measure wasn't designed to demean anyone or any race. Its design, however, might well have permitted abolitionists in the northern states to advance their agenda more quickly. Sitting here today and faulting those who wrote the constitution for failure to read people's minds 200 years later is just plain obscene. How dare we try and do that and how dare we use it politically.

Collapse -
You're right about not being there
by Roger NC / December 6, 2013 11:36 PM PST

Not sure how much my point seemed to be blaming them or such when someone else reading it.

As far as the measure not meant to demean anyone or any race, perhaps not. My view is that they just didn't consider the slaves as full human beings, not equal to themselves. They didn't consider Amerindians full human either.

Using politically, well yeah, but I do think it was political then as well as now. Admittedly just an opinion, but don't think the southern states would have pushed for the 3/5 designation if it hadn't benefited them in political power in the new federal government. I suspect they would have just as soon not mentioned slaves at all if not for using it as poltical gain.

Perhaps that is blaming, I'm just of the opinion that's the way they believed, they didn't think of it as demeaning a race or a person, they considered it a fact of life. Slaves and savages of the world weren't the same, weren't as human, as European people.

Collapse -
As I read it, the 3/5ths was a compromise
by Steven Haninger / December 6, 2013 11:57 PM PST

accepted by the southern states and not their idea. They are said to have wanted slave counted in the full census. The counter argument from the north, or so I've read, was "how can you consider slaves as working livestock for one purpose but as persons for another". Some northerners suggested they counter the southerners by counting their livestock in their own census. That, as I understand, is part of what entered the 3/5 compromise. Remember too that the writers of the constitution weren't doing any real legislation at the time but trying to resolve issues between the states. One of these was determining the number of legislators each would send to congress. Sounds to me like it wasn't that easy to do but the last thing I want to do is criticize what they did based on what we've learned and how we feel today.

Collapse -
(NT) Sounds likely
by Roger NC / December 7, 2013 12:53 AM PST
Collapse -
Are you saying we shouldn't have gotten involved in WWII?
by Diana Forum moderator / December 4, 2013 6:40 AM PST

Seems like the Republicans have gotten us into the last few wars. While Obama is trying to keep us out of another war, he is being criticized for it.

Diana

Collapse -
FDR bombed Pearl Harbor?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 4, 2013 4:41 PM PST

Is that what you're saying?

Blimey, and I thought it was the Japanese all this time!

Mark

Collapse -
are you saying....
by James Denison / December 4, 2013 10:42 PM PST

...the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Or the Japanese did it and we blamed the Germans?

Collapse -
No
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 5, 2013 12:33 AM PST
In reply to: are you saying....

I'm not saying anything of the sort. What are you saying?

Mark

Collapse -
What James neglected to mention....
by Josh K / December 5, 2013 3:37 AM PST
In reply to: No

.....is that the "expert" works for a right-wing Libertarian "think tank" founded by......wait for it.....the Koch Brothers, and associated with, among other things, the Ayn Rand Institute.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cato_Institute

So, in summation, this testimony was just another attempt by the right wing to scare the hell out of people.

Collapse -
You DO realize that
by TONI H / December 5, 2013 7:01 AM PST

many of the left wing 'thinkers' are funded by.....wait for it.......George Soros......and their life's motto is literally 'scare the hell out of people', and they've got that pattern down pretty pat.

Collapse -
(NT) You mean the Kochs can only afford one, but Soros many?
by Ziks511 / December 5, 2013 9:30 AM PST
In reply to: You DO realize that
Collapse -
(NT) Kock brothers, Soros, opposite sides of a coin.
by Roger NC / December 5, 2013 9:53 AM PST
Collapse -
(NT) I like your spelling better than mine !!!!
by Ziks511 / December 5, 2013 1:09 PM PST
Collapse -
Really?
by Josh K / December 6, 2013 12:20 AM PST
In reply to: You DO realize that

These people literally have a motto that says "scare the hell out of people?" If that's true it must be written down somewhere. Perhaps you could provide a link.

Anyway, it has nothing to do with the veracity of James's "expert."

Collapse -
The Koch Brothers Institute of Irrational Posturing
by Ziks511 / December 5, 2013 9:54 AM PST

just doesn't seem to sound as good, no matter how accurate it is, than The Cato Institute.

The convenient thing about a long dead Roman is that it sounds good without actually meaning anything concrete. And I bet they had to hire a PR company to figure out what to call it. Conservatives, in my experience, know little that is accurate about history, but they're full of mythology and convenient misinterpretations.

Rob

Collapse -
It will only happen if people stupid enough to believe this
by Ziks511 / December 5, 2013 9:27 AM PST

garbage, actually take arms against a duly elected President and Congress and Senate. You want Unconstitutional, examine the Reagan and the Bush 2 regimes. How about putting Private Contractors armed with automatic weapons on the streets of New Orleans after Katrina destroyed it, instead of FEMA and Relief agencies and the National Guard which is who were supposed to be doing the peace keeping. Instead of Blackwater at a cost of $250,000 a day I might add. That's essentially 2 million a week (you can be sure there were extra charges. It's Private Enterprise after all, with very little competition. The "contractors" were from Blackwater. That's a checkable fact if you wish to re-assure yourself.

Now let me just check up on this Expert James likes so much.

Ahh, of course, Michael Cannon, Cato Institute's Director of Health Policy Studies. "The Cato Institute The Cato Institute is an American libertarian think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C. It was founded as the Charles Koch Foundation in 1974 by Ed Crane, Murray Rothbard, and Charles Koch,[6] chairman of the board and chief executive officer of the conglomerate Koch Industries.[nb 1] In July 1976, the name was changed to the Cato Institute.

Libertarian is the new term for "rabid Conservative", since rabid Conservative for some reason has acquired a negative connotation for some reason.

Oh, and to show you just how these terms are manipulated "Cato's Letters, a series of classical liberal essays by British writers John Trenchard and Thomas Gordon written in the 1720s" who used the name Cato as their pseudonym.

The Cato Institute takes it's name from Cato the Younger, who stood as a roadblock to any modestly progressive legislation to deal with the rapid expansion of Rome and greater demands on the Services like Fire and police, and virtually any legislation which might have been advanced since before his grandfather's time. Cato the Younger based his reputation primarily on that of his grandfather, of whom he was a poor imitation with very little brain to go along with his obstructionism.

"Marcus Porcius Cato Uticensis (95 BC, Rome - April 46 BC, Utica), commonly known as Cato the Younger (Cato Minor) to distinguish him from his great-grandfather (Cato the Elder), was a politician and statesman in the late Roman Republic, and a follower of the Stoic philosophy. A noted orator, he is remembered for his stubbornness and tenacity (especially in his lengthy conflict with Julius Caesar), as well as his immunity to bribes, his moral integrity, and his famous distaste for the ubiquitous corruption of the period." This is an unusually pleasant evaluation of Cato Minor. Most people, and most historians feel he was a mindless obstructionist at a time when old Republcan values had clearly been show to be unable to address. Particularly at issue were the promises to the retired legionaries who were entitled to a land grant. The wealthiest in Rome had an iron grip on "Public Lands" Agraria Publica meant for those legionaries, and used them as their own private farms while avoiding paying taxes, because the lands were "Public"

Marcus Porcius Cato[1] (234 BC, Tusculum - 149 BC) was a Roman statesman, commonly referred to as Censorius (the Censor), Sapiens (the Wise), Priscus (the Ancient), or Major, Cato the Elder, or Cato the Censor, (to distinguish him from his great-grandson, Cato the Younger) known for his conservatism and opposition to Hellenization.[2]
He came of an ancient Plebeian
family who all were noted for some military service but not for the
discharge of the higher civil offices. He was bred, after the manner of
his Latin forefathers, to agriculture, to which he devoted himself when not engaged in military service. But, having attracted the notice of Lucius Valerius Flaccus, he was brought to Rome, and successively held the offices of Cursus Honorum: Military tribune (214 BC), Quaestor (204 BC), Aedile (199 BC), Praetor (198 BC), where he expelled the usurers from Sardinia, Consul (195 BC) together with his old patron, and finally Censor (184 BC), where he tried to preserve the mos majorum ("ancestral custom") and combat "degenerate" Hellenistic influences." BTW Censor means the official who presided over the Census, not anything like the work of a Modern Censor. However over the years M. Porcius Cator (Major's) campaign against Hellenization and its implied acceptance of Homosexuality has been mixed into the term Censor, and become its now primary job description. Cato the Elder, was extremely admirable, particularly in his reluctance to pursue the Cursus Honorum (the Path of Honours) Cato the Younger was very puffed up over his family background and pursued the Cursus Honorum with a rabid avidity. Once elected, he blocked everything he could.

Roman government offices are (oops, shows you how thoroughly I learned this information) were either of one year or two year durations, except for Governorships of colonies which could be renewed, and were usually the Governor's path to recouping the cost of the path to Consulship which was very expensive in terms of banquets for the electorate, many of whom were very poor, bribes for the electorate and the like. Cato opposed this corruption, and was elected despite that custom to which M. Porcius Cato did not resort. He was a man of great integrity, and a very fine speech maker, and retained great respect. Unlike his grandson.

The reason Representatives are elected to two year terms was an attempt at mimicking the Roman Republican manner of government. But note that the Founding Fathers did not slavishly adopt the Roman System; in fact Representatives would better be called Aediles who were elected each year in groups of 9 to cover the entire city.

According to the 2011 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report (Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program, University of Pennsylvania), Cato is number 14 in the "Top Thirty Worldwide Think Tanks" and number 6 in the "Top Fifty United States Think Tanks" " The ratings are based on their influence, not on their wisdom. Think Tanks used to be non-partisan. That hasn't been true in 60 or more years.

As to Cato Minor (Cato the Younger)'s death it was of a piece with his life, undignified.
"Plutarch wrote:

Cato did not immediately die of the wound; but struggling, fell off
the bed, and throwing down a little mathematical table that stood by,
made such a noise that the servants, hearing it, cried out. And
immediately his son and all his friends came into the chamber, where,
seeing him lie weltering in his own blood, great part of his bowels out
of his body, but himself still alive and able to look at them, they all
stood in horror. The physician went to him, and would have put in his
bowels, which were not pierced, and sewed up the wound; but Cato,
recovering himself, and understanding the intention, thrust away the
physician, plucked out his own bowels, and tearing open the wound,
immediately expired.

On hearing of his death in Utica, Plutarch wrote that Caesar
commented: "<b>Cato, I grudge you your death, as you would have grudged me
the preservation of your life.</b>" " That may or may not indicate that Caesar was inclined to pardon Cato, which Cato felt would be so humiliating. Caesar was posturing for history. But then again, so was Cato the Younger, and most politicians like those who want to impeach the President, and the previous Democratic President. Puffery and Flummery and posturing for the newspapers.

Rob

Collapse -
All quotations come from Wikipedia.
by Ziks511 / December 5, 2013 10:02 AM PST

I made a mistake in line 4. Beginning in line 3 "... instead of FEMA and Relief agencies and the National Guard which is who were supposed to be doing the peace keeping. Instead [of] Blackwater at a cost of $250,000 a day I might add.
Please ignore the [of] before Blackwater on line 4, it was a mistake.

Rob

Collapse -
Damn Rob
by itsdigger / December 5, 2013 10:17 AM PST

put it in simpler terms so us regular folks can understand it... Mischief ....Digger

Collapse -
Well, if you want, just read the first 4 paragraphs
by Ziks511 / December 5, 2013 10:56 AM PST
In reply to: Damn Rob

and duck all the Classical History upon the tortured misrepresentation of which the Cato Institute attempts to build its credibility. Cato the Younger was an ******* anyway. Cato the Elder on the other hand was a very admirable man from all I have read.

Thank you very much Digger for your pleasant address using my real name. You're one of the few.

BTW, are you related to Gerard "Digger" Winstanley, the leader of The True Levellers, otherwise called The Diggers during the time of the English Civil War 1630's through to 1650. He was a progressive and pre-Marxian communist, who were used by Oliver Cromwell through the Civil War, and then many of whom were then taken out and shot, along with a number of other democratic members of other organizations, Levellers, Fifth Monarchists, and the like. The Hippie organization in San Francisco named themselves after the Diggers. I think Peter Coyote, the actor was a Digger.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerard_Winstanley
Great book, The World Turned Upside Down by Christopher Hibbert about those movements and that period.

I worked with a Jane Winstanley whom I never asked if she were related. It's not a common name.

Rob

Collapse -
Well Rob
by itsdigger / December 5, 2013 11:22 AM PST
Collapse -
No problem, one of the founding minds behind the Democratic
by Ziks511 / December 5, 2013 3:53 PM PST
In reply to: Well Rob

Party, which has from time to time risen to approximate its promise. As a kid I was less of an Andrew Jackson fan, but once I hit University, I learned to appreciate him much much more.

I have a slave owning ancestress, Mary Boyter, from the Tennessee border who was given the slave by none other than Davie Crockett. I discovered this when I was doing genealogical research. I am unrelated to anyone you`ll find in Wikipedia, but I think my father was pretty spectacular quitting University before graduation, and joining the USAAC because he was sure War was coming. He learned to fly Douglas DB-7 bombers on light bombing and ground attack missions. He always wanted a bigger bomb load, but he was stuck in the DB-7, called the Boston by the Brits, and the Havoc by the Brits and US forces in its daylight ground attack version He even got equipped with 4 .50 calibre Brownings in blisters on either side of the cockpit about the level of his feet and below. He loved the noise, but his bomb aimer hated the racket.

Dad managed to serve as a pilot in Europe from June? 1942 to June 1945. They pulled him back to re-orient on the Martin B-26. Fortunately the B-26 was a hot ship, which took a little extra learning because of relatively high wing loadings and faster than usual landing speeds. Regular USAAC pilots got unnerved by the Marauder, and started calling it the Widow Maker. USAAC then had them delivered by WASP's and then had some of the training done by Wasps figuring that if women were delivering the planes and training men on them, the men would have to ''Man up'' and learn how to fly the thing properly. That was before Dad`s time. By the time he got back to the US, the war was in its last innings and he got sidelined into administration because bombers not already ''in theatre'' weren't really needed.

Somehow he got himself discharged (possibly because he had flown an unusually high number of missions, but that`s just a guess). So he finished University from Sept ,45 to May, 46, getting a bit of a jump on those covered by the GI Bill. While he paid his own tuition, he got it back around April of 46. He married my mother, his English sweetheart, just before the beginning of the school year and thus had her ''companionship'' through the school year and predictably Mum was preggers by about the end of February.

I vacillate between using the terms Mum and Mom, but Mom is for other people's mothers, my Mum was always and still is Mum despite being dead these 15 years. She told me great stories about the bombings which fell all around her family`s somewhat country home. At least she was safe from the Buzz bombs and the V-2. Another friend's Mum, also English. whom I met up here was a nurse in St Bartholomew`s Hospital in the heart of London throughout the war. She could tell you bedtime stories that would keep you awake for days.

So could her husband, who had been with the Royal Canadian Artillery, and who survived 4 instances where the Observation Post was hit while he was just far enough away not to be killed. One of the instances occurred when the 4 chaps in the OP were feeling a bit thirsty, and sent Bill off for a bottle of Vino (The Canadians fought their way up the eastern half of Italy). He crawled back from the OP and then crawled off until he couldn't be seen and then continued on to a neighbouring farm behind Canadian lines which was still standing and negotiated cigarettes for the bottle, and then came back, only to be stopped by the Gun crew of whom he was in command. They told him that the OP had taken a direct hit about a half hour before he made it back, and the three men had been killed outright, his three closest mates in that particular crew. It`s not an unusual story.

Rob

Collapse -
Given the vicious partisanship in the Congress, I'd have
by Ziks511 / December 5, 2013 12:51 PM PST

expected this Four and a half years ago, or two and a half years ago, or early this year.

But of course this is utter hooey and Conservative Posturing roughly equivalent to mooning someone from a bus, or a car. It is as stupid a statement as it is a juvenile act.

Only James would be inclined to find it a persuasive argument or a desirable idea.

Rob

Collapse -
so much fun watching all the misinformation in replies
by James Denison / December 6, 2013 12:28 AM PST

I'm not the one calling him an "expert" or "eggspurt". That was the term used in the link. I have no idea why he's considered an expert, but for some reason Congress wanted to hear his opinion.

I put in a link, a quote, and a one line sentence which began "If that's true..."

I even thought it was humorous he'd use an Lincoln quote concerning overthrow of a govt, considering Lincoln's actions as regarding the subject.

Collapse -
an expert is anyone that can convince, or con, someone
by Roger NC / December 6, 2013 10:10 AM PST

into paying him to speak on a subject.

