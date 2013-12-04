Will Obama Lead To Govt Overthrow? Expert Warns.

garbage, actually take arms against a duly elected President and Congress and Senate . You want Unconstitutional, examine the Reagan and the Bush 2 regimes. How about putting Private Contractors armed with automatic weapons on the streets of New Orleans after Katrina destroyed it, instead of FEMA and Relief agencies and the National Guard which is who were supposed to be doing the peace keeping. Instead of Blackwater at a cost of $250,000 a day I might add. That's essentially 2 million a week (you can be sure there were extra charges. It's Private Enterprise after all, with very little competition. The "contractors" were from Blackwater. That's a checkable fact if you wish to re-assure yourself.



Now let me just check up on this Expert James likes so much.



Ahh, of course, Michael Cannon, Cato Institute's Director of Health Policy Studies. "The Cato Institute The Cato Institute is an American libertarian think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C. It was founded as the Charles Koch Foundation in 1974 by Ed Crane, Murray Rothbard, and Charles Koch,[6] chairman of the board and chief executive officer of the conglomerate Koch Industries .[nb 1] In July 1976, the name was changed to the Cato Institute.



Libertarian is the new term for "rabid Conservative", since rabid Conservative for some reason has acquired a negative connotation for some reason.



Oh, and to show you just how these terms are manipulated "Cato's Letters, a series of classical liberal essays by British writers John Trenchard and Thomas Gordon written in the 1720s" who used the name Cato as their pseudonym.



The Cato Institute takes it's name from Cato the Younger, who stood as a roadblock to any modestly progressive legislation to deal with the rapid expansion of Rome and greater demands on the Services like Fire and police, and virtually any legislation which might have been advanced since before his grandfather's time. Cato the Younger based his reputation primarily on that of his grandfather, of whom he was a poor imitation with very little brain to go along with his obstructionism.



"Marcus Porcius Cato Uticensis (95 BC, Rome - April 46 BC, Utica), commonly known as Cato the Younger (Cato Minor) to distinguish him from his great-grandfather (Cato the Elder), was a politician and statesman in the late Roman Republic, and a follower of the Stoic philosophy. A noted orator, he is remembered for his stubbornness and tenacity (especially in his lengthy conflict with Julius Caesar), as well as his immunity to bribes, his moral integrity, and his famous distaste for the ubiquitous corruption of the period." This is an unusually pleasant evaluation of Cato Minor. Most people, and most historians feel he was a mindless obstructionist at a time when old Republcan values had clearly been show to be unable to address. Particularly at issue were the promises to the retired legionaries who were entitled to a land grant. The wealthiest in Rome had an iron grip on "Public Lands" Agraria Publica meant for those legionaries, and used them as their own private farms while avoiding paying taxes, because the lands were "Public"



Marcus Porcius Cato[1] (234 BC, Tusculum - 149 BC) was a Roman statesman, commonly referred to as Censorius (the Censor), Sapiens (the Wise), Priscus (the Ancient), or Major, Cato the Elder, or Cato the Censor, (to distinguish him from his great-grandson, Cato the Younger) known for his conservatism and opposition to Hellenization.[2]

He came of an ancient Plebeian

family who all were noted for some military service but not for the

discharge of the higher civil offices. He was bred, after the manner of

his Latin forefathers, to agriculture, to which he devoted himself when not engaged in military service. But, having attracted the notice of Lucius Valerius Flaccus, he was brought to Rome, and successively held the offices of Cursus Honorum: Military tribune (214 BC), Quaestor (204 BC), Aedile (199 BC), Praetor (198 BC), where he expelled the usurers from Sardinia, Consul (195 BC) together with his old patron, and finally Censor (184 BC), where he tried to preserve the mos majorum ("ancestral custom") and combat "degenerate" Hellenistic influences." BTW Censor means the official who presided over the Census, not anything like the work of a Modern Censor. However over the years M. Porcius Cator (Major's) campaign against Hellenization and its implied acceptance of Homosexuality has been mixed into the term Censor, and become its now primary job description. Cato the Elder, was extremely admirable, particularly in his reluctance to pursue the Cursus Honorum (the Path of Honours) Cato the Younger was very puffed up over his family background and pursued the Cursus Honorum with a rabid avidity. Once elected, he blocked everything he could.



Roman government offices are (oops, shows you how thoroughly I learned this information) were either of one year or two year durations, except for Governorships of colonies which could be renewed, and were usually the Governor's path to recouping the cost of the path to Consulship which was very expensive in terms of banquets for the electorate, many of whom were very poor, bribes for the electorate and the like. Cato opposed this corruption, and was elected despite that custom to which M. Porcius Cato did not resort. He was a man of great integrity, and a very fine speech maker, and retained great respect. Unlike his grandson.



The reason Representatives are elected to two year terms was an attempt at mimicking the Roman Republican manner of government. But note that the Founding Fathers did not slavishly adopt the Roman System; in fact Representatives would better be called Aediles who were elected each year in groups of 9 to cover the entire city.



According to the 2011 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report (Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program, University of Pennsylvania), Cato is number 14 in the "Top Thirty Worldwide Think Tanks" and number 6 in the "Top Fifty United States Think Tanks" " The ratings are based on their influence, not on their wisdom. Think Tanks used to be non-partisan. That hasn't been true in 60 or more years.



As to Cato Minor (Cato the Younger)'s death it was of a piece with his life, undignified.

"Plutarch wrote:



Cato did not immediately die of the wound; but struggling, fell off

the bed, and throwing down a little mathematical table that stood by,

made such a noise that the servants, hearing it, cried out. And

immediately his son and all his friends came into the chamber, where,

seeing him lie weltering in his own blood, great part of his bowels out

of his body, but himself still alive and able to look at them, they all

stood in horror. The physician went to him, and would have put in his

bowels, which were not pierced, and sewed up the wound; but Cato,

recovering himself, and understanding the intention, thrust away the

physician, plucked out his own bowels, and tearing open the wound,

immediately expired.



On hearing of his death in Utica, Plutarch wrote that Caesar

commented: "<b>Cato, I grudge you your death, as you would have grudged me

the preservation of your life.</b>" " That may or may not indicate that Caesar was inclined to pardon Cato, which Cato felt would be so humiliating. Caesar was posturing for history. But then again, so was Cato the Younger, and most politicians like those who want to impeach the President, and the previous Democratic President. Puffery and Flummery and posturing for the newspapers.



