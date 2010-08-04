Samsung forum

will my Samsung tv work in the UK

by craig989 / August 4, 2010 12:50 AM PDT

HI
I am currently living in the Philippines and have a Samsung LED UA40B7000WR. When i move back to the UK in a couple of weeks i am keen to take this with me, i understand the voltage is the same in both countries so that won?t be a problem, however i know that the Philippines use a ntsc system how much of a problem will this be for me?

will my Samsung tv work in the UK
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 4, 2010 7:27 AM PDT

craig989,

PAL most often uses the 50Hz signals, whereas NTSC uses 60Hz. You're likely not going to be able to view anything unless you also bring along the NTSC devices, and in those cases would only work with the NTSC devices.

There may be some more information for units in your region, but you might want to confirm with the Samsung customer service center in your region.

--HDTech

Analogue only?
by jw650 / August 4, 2010 8:51 AM PDT

Like most other countries, the UK is in the process of switching off its analogue broadcast services, so the need for PAL/NTSC conversion will soon be academic. (Depending on where you're returning to, it may be switched off already.) The spec. on the Samsung web-site for this device says it has no digital tuner, so it won't be much use for direct TV reception at all. However, you should still be able to connect external tuners via the HDMI or component inputs, and just use the TV as a monitor.

-
by craig989 / August 4, 2010 6:14 PM PDT

thats great thanks for the info guys

