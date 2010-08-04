will my Samsung tv work in the UK

craig989,
PAL most often uses the 50Hz signals, whereas NTSC uses 60Hz. You're likely not going to be able to view anything unless you also bring along the NTSC devices, and in those cases would only work with the NTSC devices.
There may be some more information for units in your region, but you might want to confirm with the Samsung customer service center in your region.
--HDTech
HI
I am currently living in the Philippines and have a Samsung LED UA40B7000WR. When i move back to the UK in a couple of weeks i am keen to take this with me, i understand the voltage is the same in both countries so that won?t be a problem, however i know that the Philippines use a ntsc system how much of a problem will this be for me?