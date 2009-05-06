Will my graphics card work with Call of Duty World at War?

It will work. Just don't expect all the effects and frame rate to be that high.
Will a PCI nVIDIA 8400 GS 512MB Low Profile Video Card work with Call of Duty World at War?
