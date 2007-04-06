Will my computer problems ever end?

Sorry if I didn't give enough or clear information earlier. I am trying to give you all the most complete information I can because I obviously want to resolve the issue.



Anyway, to answer your questions, Bob.

1. Since I reformatted my hard drive at the beginning of the week, I installed something new for dealing with spyware. It is "Spyware Blaster." However, I haven't even received one notification that it has found or eliminated anything as yet.



I also am now using AVG Virus protection. Any viruses it found have been quarantined in the Virus Vault. At this point, I have not deleted any of those files pending the resolution of issues I am now having.



2. Regarding the Event Viewer, I assume you want information in the "System" section. I did experience a couple of crashes and reboots to make sure I was doing this right. The first crash was during a game, but the latest crash/reboot occurred while watching an .mpg file on Windows Media Player 11. This second occurrence is the information I am listing.



2:44:49 - The Universal Plug and Play Device Host service entered the running state.

2:44:49 - The Universal Plug and Play Device Host service was successfully sent a start control.

2:49:04 - Port A is up with 100 MBps/sec

2:49:09 - The system detected that network adapter \DEVICE\TCPIP_{3290614C-D1C4-454D-9436-FAA5166FEF3F} was connected to the network, and has initiated normal operation over the network adapter.

** 2:49:11 - An error was detected on device \Device\CdRom1 during a paging operation.

** 2:49:14 - Your computer was not able to renew its address from the network (from the DHCP Server) for the Network Card with network address 0017313ED392. The following error occurred:

The operation was canceled by the user. . Your computer will continue to try and obtain an address on its own from the network address (DHCP) server.

2:49:14 - The Event log service was started.

2:49:14 - Microsoft (R) Windows (R) 5.01. 2600 Service Pack 2 Multiprocessor Free.

2:49:15 - The computer has rebooted from a bugcheck. The bugcheck was: 0x1000007f (0x00000008, 0x80042000, 0x00000000, 0x00000000). A dump was saved in: C:\WINDOWS\Minidump\Mini040707-15.dmp.

2:49:39 - The Application Layer Gateway Service service entered the running state.

2:49:39 - The Application Layer Gateway Service service was successfully sent a start control.

2:49:39 - The SSDP Discovery Service service entered the running state....



I think the remaining items are inconsequential, but I can add more if you need it. The above includes the two items that had a warning tag; I marked them with a double asterick **.