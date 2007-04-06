Will my computer problems ever end?

Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
17 total posts
Collapse -
That 5 minutes could be telling.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
April 6, 2007 11:55 PM PDT
Maybe the old heat issue. Try it with the case cover off and tell us about how often you clean the heatsinks and check your fans.
Bob
Collapse -
Don't think it's a heat issue, could it be video card driver
by
a50
/
April 7, 2007 1:20 AM PDT
Bob, I tried your suggestion a few times with the side panel of the computer removed. I tried watching a video and in about 2 mintues, the computer restarted right during the video play. I also tried playing a game (Empire Earth II) and let all the preliminary videos play.... That is, I tried to. But again, a little while after the actual game's video started playing, the computer rebooted.
I also set the following:
Right click on My Computer, selected Properties, Advanced tab, Startup & Recovery Settings, and unchecked the System Failure's Automatically Restart feature.
I was hoping to get an error message, but the computer simply continues to restart.
Regarding the fans, I did clean the front of my computer where the air comes about a week ago. I don't know anything about heatsinks.
I'm still puzzled. Do you have any other ideas? Anyone? Thank you.
Collapse -
Let's say the CPU heatsink was...
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
April 7, 2007 1:40 AM PDT
Covered with lint and or the CPU fan has stopped turning. Your issue could be that.
If you type CPU HEATSINK into google.com you can catch up on what it looks like. This is a maintenance item and if you don't maintain it then most machines end up at a shop counter.
I'm not saying this is the only cause for your issue but it needs to be removed as a possible cause since it would be a shame to do all the hard work of drivers, spyware tests and more only to come back to this simple area.
Bob
Collapse -
Interesting... may have found something
by
a50
/
April 7, 2007 2:09 AM PDT
Hmmmm, I didn't even think this computer had a heatsink. But maybe it does. I found something that resembers this picture, but it is a little rounder in shape. It does have a fan on the top of it and it is running. If there is some maintenance to be done, can you tell me how to do it or direct me to a site?
But, even more interesting, while I was looking for the heatsink, I found that the main fan in the back was running and I found that there are two little fans, on opposite ends, of the power supply. The one on the end that is facing inside the computer is running, but the one with an outlet at the back of the computer is not. Is it supposed to be? I spun it a few times with a screw driver, but it didn't start up.
Collapse -
oops, forgot a couple things
by
a50
/
April 7, 2007 2:12 AM PDT
Here is a picture of the object I think resembles a heatsink with fan in my computer:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Image:AMD_heatsink_and_fan.jpg
Also, for your information, I was playing "Spider Solitaire" for about a half hour and the computer rebooted as well. No other application was running.
Collapse -
Yes, that's it. Now...
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
April 7, 2007 3:17 AM PDT
Is yours almost as clean as that?
Do the fans spin?
Bob
Collapse -
heatsink
by
a50
/
April 7, 2007 3:22 AM PDT
Yes, the fan on top of it is spinning. It looks pretty clean. I guess I could try to clean it with something.
Collapse -
The fan on the outside[rear] of the power supply
Should be running full speed at all time the system is on. The one on the indise of the power supply is usually twemprature co9ntrolled and changes speed as the temperature requires.
One can replace the fan inside the supply, however unless one has some technical repair capability probably best to get a new supply. While you're at it get one with at least a 50 watt higher raring.
The only confusing thing in your post is that you call the power supply fans little. They usually are 80mm, the size of most intake and outlet case fans.
Collapse -
I sure hope there is an easier solution :(
by
a50
/
April 7, 2007 3:29 AM PDT
My computer is only 8 months old. The power supply, Antec's SmartPower, is 450 watts. Do you really think this is the problem?
Collapse -
I now don't think that's it.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
April 7, 2007 3:34 AM PDT
There are some words in red that if you had followed I would have been able to dismiss this sooner.
Given the age of the machine, the nice size power supply it's now time to look at the usual spyware and driver issues.
1. Tell us how you look for and remove spyware from your machine.
2. Tell me what's in the Event Viewer after a crash.
a. Clear the Event Viewer.
b. Wait for crash.
c. Share what's in there.
Bob
Collapse -
Robert IF I read the person's post
correctly he/she said that the fan on the rear of the power supply WAS NOT rotating. If that is true, ain't no way it's a spyware problem.
Collapse -
Forgot to include that there have
been a few comments that I've seen around the net about the decline in quality of Antec supplies including DOA's. A year ago I had a new one that had a defective Power Good signal. All rails came up well in spec and the system wouldn't boot. The power Go signal stayed in whatever state that it holds the Master reset line from releasing.
Yes they replaced it. It was a 425 true power, they sent a 350 in error, finally got a 425 replacement.
Collapse -
Yes, the fan on top of it is spinning. It looks pretty clean
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
April 7, 2007 4:19 AM PDT
From their post recently.
Given the age and that response I felt it was time to head to the spyware farm.
Bob
Collapse -
Boy are we confused the TOP
refers to the fan on top of the CPU heat sink. My comment is on the power supply fan that can be viewed from the outside of the rear of the case.
Collapse -
Next step as you requested...
by
a50
/
April 7, 2007 5:14 AM PDT
Sorry if I didn't give enough or clear information earlier. I am trying to give you all the most complete information I can because I obviously want to resolve the issue.
Anyway, to answer your questions, Bob.
1. Since I reformatted my hard drive at the beginning of the week, I installed something new for dealing with spyware. It is "Spyware Blaster." However, I haven't even received one notification that it has found or eliminated anything as yet.
I also am now using AVG Virus protection. Any viruses it found have been quarantined in the Virus Vault. At this point, I have not deleted any of those files pending the resolution of issues I am now having.
2. Regarding the Event Viewer, I assume you want information in the "System" section. I did experience a couple of crashes and reboots to make sure I was doing this right. The first crash was during a game, but the latest crash/reboot occurred while watching an .mpg file on Windows Media Player 11. This second occurrence is the information I am listing.
2:44:49 - The Universal Plug and Play Device Host service entered the running state.
2:44:49 - The Universal Plug and Play Device Host service was successfully sent a start control.
2:49:04 - Port A is up with 100 MBps/sec
2:49:09 - The system detected that network adapter \DEVICE\TCPIP_{3290614C-D1C4-454D-9436-FAA5166FEF3F} was connected to the network, and has initiated normal operation over the network adapter.
** 2:49:11 - An error was detected on device \Device\CdRom1 during a paging operation.
** 2:49:14 - Your computer was not able to renew its address from the network (from the DHCP Server) for the Network Card with network address 0017313ED392. The following error occurred:
The operation was canceled by the user. . Your computer will continue to try and obtain an address on its own from the network address (DHCP) server.
2:49:14 - The Event log service was started.
2:49:14 - Microsoft (R) Windows (R) 5.01. 2600 Service Pack 2 Multiprocessor Free.
2:49:15 - The computer has rebooted from a bugcheck. The bugcheck was: 0x1000007f (0x00000008, 0x80042000, 0x00000000, 0x00000000). A dump was saved in: C:\WINDOWS\Minidump\Mini040707-15.dmp.
2:49:39 - The Application Layer Gateway Service service entered the running state.
2:49:39 - The Application Layer Gateway Service service was successfully sent a start control.
2:49:39 - The SSDP Discovery Service service entered the running state....
I think the remaining items are inconsequential, but I can add more if you need it. The above includes the two items that had a warning tag; I marked them with a double asterick **.
Collapse -
->>>the one with an outlet at the back of the computer is
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
April 7, 2007 5:18 AM PDT
"the one with an outlet at the back of the computer is not."
OUCH!
A failed power supply fan can cause the power supply to age and die. Looks like you found a problem. Thanks to Ray for having me read your reply again.
-> REPLACE THAT POWER SUPPLY.
Bob