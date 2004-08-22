Will I get the full benefit of my headphones w/ SB Live card

I just bought new headphones (Sennheiser HD-280s; still in the mail) and I was wondering if I'd get the full benefit of the phones with my $20 Sound Blaster Live Value sound card. If not, what's in the high end sound cards that make my the data going to my headphones better? How much of difference can I expect if I were to upgrade to an Audigy ZS Platinum Pro (which are on sale at buy.com for $150)?
Your help is very much appreciated,
Dan
