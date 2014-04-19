will emachines recovery cd reinstall complete os?

I have sent for the recovery CD. I would like to reinstall Windows 7 if possible, or at least have the recovery disk help get XP into better shape if not?

You are right though, heat seems to be a problem. I wondered, and got a free program (SpeedFan) to monitor temps. It was running with the hard drive about 44C, then it would crash frequently, often just the monitor. I removed one side of the casing, blew some canned air into there that my stepson gave me (not a huge amount of dust, but a cobwebby-looking layer on the metal fins behind the main fan). It is an eMachines EL1330, parts jammed in a smallish box, hard drive tucked in behind the DVD player - the hard drive was getting fairly hot to the touch. For now I am running it with the box open, and an external fan blowing on it. Hard drive temp now 37 C, better than before, and it does seem to be running better than before. When I called my stepson just now he said it needs a better fan - he'll likely fix that for me, also he would know about thermal paste, he's pretty good with hardware, I'm not.

Thanks a bunch for the assistance!