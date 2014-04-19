will emachines recovery cd reinstall complete os?

As long as the recovery media is for your exact machine. Otherwise you run into OEM issues.
Dafydd.
Hi, I'm new here, I hope you can help me with this. My computer became extremely unstable over a month ago. After cleaning out some malware and trying numerous other "fixes", I finally was frustrated enough to format my hard drive (an eMachines computer that came with Windows 7 and a product key for it). Since I had no Windows 7 disk, I installed an old copy of XP (yeah, impeccable timing for no support, I know). The system is still kind of wobbly.
I just found I could send for an eMachines recovery CD. Does it contain a complete Windows OS to start from scratch with factory settings?
All info greatly appreciated, as I am lost in darkness at present! Thanks!