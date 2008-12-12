Desktops forum

will defragment reduce my hard drive life time?

by id_866 / December 12, 2008 1:09 PM PST

will defragment reduce my hard drive life time?i am using windows vista,intel dual core 1.8ghz,1 gb ram

Collapse -
If?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 12, 2008 10:22 PM PST

If you do that 24 hours a day?

Sorry but today's common hard disk has a design life of 5 years. Many are surprised when I share that nugget. Lesson? We only lose what we didn't backup.
Bob

well...
by CascaLonginus / December 14, 2008 12:58 PM PST
no
by SerengetiValley / December 14, 2008 11:49 PM PST

No defragging will not reduce your HDD life time. That said, you don't need to defrag 24x7; get an intelligent defragmenter that defrags automatically when it's beneficial to do so.

Defrag is like any other read/write operation, there is nothing magically destructive associated with it. I've been defragging since the Win 95 days, and I've never seen defrag to be the cause of a drive failure.

Remember, a drive is most 'stressed' when it's shut down or booted up. Otherwise, the platters are spinning all the time anyway, regardless of whether defrag/read/write/ operations are in progress.

What *can* quickly kill a drive are:

-contamination. If particulate matter somehow bypasses the filter and makes it to the platter surface, it may crash the read/write head that floats a few microns above the platter surface.

-vibration and shock. Poorly mounted drives that vibrate in operation, or are subjected to mechanical shock can get damaged very quickly. May also cause head crashes.

-Excessive heat. self explanatory.

-Bad power supply source. self explanatory.

-Very strong electromagnetic fields. And I mean, really strong.

