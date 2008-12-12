will defragment reduce my hard drive life time?

No defragging will not reduce your HDD life time. That said, you don't need to defrag 24x7; get an intelligent defragmenter that defrags automatically when it's beneficial to do so.



Defrag is like any other read/write operation, there is nothing magically destructive associated with it. I've been defragging since the Win 95 days, and I've never seen defrag to be the cause of a drive failure.



Remember, a drive is most 'stressed' when it's shut down or booted up. Otherwise, the platters are spinning all the time anyway, regardless of whether defrag/read/write/ operations are in progress.



What *can* quickly kill a drive are:



-contamination. If particulate matter somehow bypasses the filter and makes it to the platter surface, it may crash the read/write head that floats a few microns above the platter surface.



-vibration and shock. Poorly mounted drives that vibrate in operation, or are subjected to mechanical shock can get damaged very quickly. May also cause head crashes.



-Excessive heat. self explanatory.



-Bad power supply source. self explanatory.



-Very strong electromagnetic fields. And I mean, really strong.