Laptops forum

General discussion

Will blu-ray movies look better with a Nvidia Graphics card?

by heehee62 / July 22, 2010 12:40 PM PDT

I'm about to buy a Toshiba Satellite M645-S4048 PSMPBU-00C001 Notebook PC - Intel Core i5-450M 2.40GHz, 4GB DDR3, 500GB HDD, Blu-Ray Player/DVDRW.

For the graphics capabilities, the specs list Mobile Intel HD Graphics with Video Memory: 64MB ? 1696MB

The only difference between this computer and its next higher model is that the higher model has a NVIDIA

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Will blu-ray movies look better with a Nvidia Graphics card?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Will blu-ray movies look better with a Nvidia Graphics card?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Laptops, PCs in geneal are poor BD players.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 22, 2010 10:20 PM PDT

If there is any lesson here it's that PCs versus the common BD player gives the BD player the nod for "better."

Given the headaches if you want a BD player, get that!
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Laptops, PCs in geneal are poor BD players.
by heehee62 / July 22, 2010 11:53 PM PDT

Can't buy a separate BD player unfortunately. My projector (which I can connect my laptop to) was manufactured just before BD came out and its not compatible with playstations or any BD players no matter what adapter cords I use with it. I'd have to replace my projector and sound reciever( cost would be several thousand for same quality) if I wanted to get blu-ray for an external BD player.

So, unfortunately, my two choices for blu-ray are 1. Get a laptop with the NVIDIA graphics card or 2. Get laptop without.

Should I just stick with a Sony laptop then - does that make a difference? Sony's seem very overpriced to me so was trying to avoid it. Toshiba was the best deal.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's bad news.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 23, 2010 12:08 AM PDT

BD playback is often dead on non-HDCP links. I don't want to duplicate why this is so but it is an issue. Be sure to get your refund policy down in writing so you won't feel burned.

And next time, please reveal such details and more. I can't tell from your top post that you were trying to get around BD player limitations so I would not have warned you off this path in my first reply.

Again, BD play is a minefield of copy protection.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.