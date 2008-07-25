After 2 months of off network usage in excess of 40% will get your svc either being canceled or restricted from being used off network.
Hey guys,
I've been back and forth on switching from Verizon to AT&T for the iPhone since the first one came out. Anyways, heres my situation. I'm going to school at UNM in Albuquerque, where there is 3G coverage but my family lives in Farmington, NM where it is only "Partner" coverage. On the AT&T website it states this...
PARTNER: Excessive use of Partner coverage may subject your service to early termination, in accordance with your service terms.
I'll be using the iphone 8 months out of 12 in Albuquerque, but my dad wants one as well, and he'll be using it in Farmington NM, 12 out of 12 months a year. We just closed on a condo in Albuquerqe, so if I just have them send the bill there, will that help.
So, under these circumstances, anyone know if AT&T will terminate my service.
Any help would be appreciated. Thanks Casey