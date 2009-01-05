will a better sound card impove speaker performance....

Yes it would help, go buy yourself a SOUND BLASTER, there are several variations and they aren't that expensive but that will help. Good luck!!!
Hello, I just recently purchased a pair of Bose 2.1 PC speakers. They are the Bose Companion 3 speakers which were rated very highly in the reviews which I read. While they do deliver excellent sound and decent power for their size, I feel as though they should be a little better based on their price and the reviews which I read. As of now they are connected to a P4 PC which is about 7 years old. The sound card is integrated into the Motherboard, which is an Asus SIS 645 Motherboard.
My question is; if I upgrade my sound card by putting in a good PCI one, will the sound improve on the speakers? Will they deliver my power? In a sense, does the sound card act like an Amp or receiver? Any advice is much appreciated.