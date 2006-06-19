Will a better DVD player help sound? Which one?

.....the six analog RCA outputs you are talking about are for transfering the audio from a DVD-Audio or SACD disc (which only are included on some DVD players) to the receiver in analog form. Current industry restrictions prevent the transfering of DVD-Audio or SACD from DVD player to the reciever using digital cables. The digital signal at the DVD player is first transfered to analog and then sent to the receiver as an analog signal thru the six RCA outputs. At the receiver, the analog signal is then sent to the speakers. If it was not for this industry restriction then they would be sent thru digital cables just like Dolby Digital signals are.



The audio from a movie, the Dolby Digital (or DTS) signal, is sent in digital form thru the coaxial or toslink (optical) cable to the receiver. The receiver then converts the digital signal to analog and then to the speakers.



It seems that coy989 is talking here mainly about movie sound and thus the Dolby or DTS Digit audio soundtrack thru the digital cables. I tend to agree with HTHMAN. Yes you can possibly hear a slight difference with more a expensive DVD player with critical listening. However, before I put down $400 on a player, I would make sure I can return it if I am not happy. I think in a double blind test that you will seldom be able to tell the difference.



coy989, You mention these speakers sold in Canada and made by Harmon International, the parent company of Infinity and JBL. I am somewhat sceptical about that. Is that what the salespeople from the dealer said or have you actually been able to verify that? Not that they are not good speakers, but I am not aware of Harmon making private brand speakers and they do not list any Sound Stage speakers on their site. Just curious.



Also, I would also be sure to compare any new DVD player you buy with the Sony you have before getting rid of the Sony. Blind test them. That is, hook them both up and have someone else switch the cable without your knowing which is playing. I guess you will not be able to tell the difference. The extra $400 might be better spent on speakers.



RR6