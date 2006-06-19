Will a better DVD player help sound? Which one?

I have recently purchased a surround system including Sound Stage Speakers "small company same that makes Infinity and JBL". I am running a Pioneer 1015 receiver and have a cheap Sony DVP NS5OP. I mainly use my system for movies and heard that a better DVD player could improve my sound. Can you please help by letting me know which DVD player could help me the most. Unfourtunatly i can only spend about $400.00 Canadian.
Thanks!
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.