Will a better DVD player help sound? Which one?

by mfinfemalefool / June 19, 2006 10:27 AM PDT

I have recently purchased a surround system including Sound Stage Speakers "small company same that makes Infinity and JBL". I am running a Pioneer 1015 receiver and have a cheap Sony DVP NS5OP. I mainly use my system for movies and heard that a better DVD player could improve my sound. Can you please help by letting me know which DVD player could help me the most. Unfourtunatly i can only spend about $400.00 Canadian.

Thanks!

18 total posts
(NT) (NT) Yes It will help. try denon.
by gabereyes / June 19, 2006 2:30 PM PDT
OPTICAL AUDIO ?
by stewart norrie / June 20, 2006 5:32 AM PDT

I would say any d.v.d. player with a optical audio output would give you awsome sound. I own a Denon 2910/955 which I use d.v.i. and optical audio output This unit does a wqounderful job upconverting vidio to 1080I and has tons of adjustment to fine tune audio and vidio I would also consider not upgrading your standard d.v.d. player, because blue ray and h.d. players may be a better choice good luck stewee

NO
by HTHMAN / June 20, 2006 11:22 AM PDT

Better picture maybe, better features definately, but if you are using a digital coax or optical cable, you will not hear a difference. The best way to get better sound is to get better speakers.

Yes it will help heres way.
by gabereyes / June 20, 2006 3:44 PM PDT

most DVD players in the 400 dollar price range use six channel pre-outs with a burr brown dac, witch means if you dont use digital coax or optical and use six rca cables you will get a better sound because the dvd player does a better job on converting digital to analog then the receiver.

good luck gabe

are u sure about that?
by inni121 / June 20, 2006 6:12 PM PDT

a burr brown DAC made by texas instruments, therefore as per :
http://focus.ti.com/apps/docs/appcategory.tsp?appId=1

TI's most percise DAC is only a 20-bit resolution where as the Pioneer VSX-1015TX, which i am a proud owner of as well! uses a 192kHz / 24-Bit DAC,

it also uses a double-precision, high-speed (180 MIPS) Motorola 48-bit DSP ? the same chip used in Dolby and DTS theater systems worldwide ? delivers a super-accurate PLL sound-processing clocking module, very low jitter, and virtually no audio degradation.

now u tell me which device is a better digital sound stream converter This guys receiver or a DVD player that persumably uses the best burr brown DAC ?

since you owen a pioneer here is a question?
by gabereyes / June 21, 2006 2:18 PM PDT
In reply to: are u sure about that?

why does pioneer and denon only use burr brown dacs in the higher end pioneer elite and denon models only, there must be a reason dont you think. I dont know the stats I only know the diffrents in sound quality and I sure any audio buff would agree that you cant touch a burr brown dac.

I have a onkyo reciever with the same dac you do and a pioneer elite DVD player hooked up both ways trust me there is a diffrents in sound quality using a burr brown dac.

stop looking at the stats and look at the price the reciever sells for about 499 on pioneer web page the denon dvd player goes for 350 sence the dvd player doest have amps, tuner, and switch board. most of the 350 goes the processers like video and audio dac.

so the answer to your question is YES the DVD player that persumably uses the best burr brown DAC is better for sound just buy a pioneer elite or denon DVD player and find out for your self.

well i cant spend tha much on a DVD player
by inni121 / June 26, 2006 7:11 PM PDT

but i am condidering either the LG LDA-730 or the TOSHIBA SD3990

which one would u prefer ?

Burr-Brown is definitely an industry standard, but...
by speleofool / July 19, 2006 8:22 AM PDT

... they can be beat.

I did a direct head-to-head comparison of the Denon 5910 ($3500, featuring Burr-Brown 24/192 DACs) and Arcam's DV-79. The Arcam had a slightly better sound, which pretty much amounted to slightly clearer imaging on voices and detailed instruments. I really have to stress it was quite a close match, and it took a fair bit of intent listening to make the call, but the differences I heard were repeatable and confirmed by my wife.

According to Stereophile, "Arcam's sophisticated, ultra-low-jitter clocking, and a 24-bit/192kHz Wolfson WM8740 DAC for each of its six channels, result in high-quality analog output for all formats, including HDCD."

http://www.stereophile.com/musicintheround/1204mitr/

To be fair, the differences I heard may have more to do with the clocking or power management in the Arcam player than with the DACs. One thing I will agree with is that Burr-Brown is universally recognized as an industry leader, and you can pretty much be assured you've got a quality product if it's got Burr-Brown DACs.

Cheers!
Speleo.

Gabe, Confused ? ... Question for coy989
by RoadRunner6 / June 21, 2006 4:23 PM PDT

.....the six analog RCA outputs you are talking about are for transfering the audio from a DVD-Audio or SACD disc (which only are included on some DVD players) to the receiver in analog form. Current industry restrictions prevent the transfering of DVD-Audio or SACD from DVD player to the reciever using digital cables. The digital signal at the DVD player is first transfered to analog and then sent to the receiver as an analog signal thru the six RCA outputs. At the receiver, the analog signal is then sent to the speakers. If it was not for this industry restriction then they would be sent thru digital cables just like Dolby Digital signals are.

The audio from a movie, the Dolby Digital (or DTS) signal, is sent in digital form thru the coaxial or toslink (optical) cable to the receiver. The receiver then converts the digital signal to analog and then to the speakers.

It seems that coy989 is talking here mainly about movie sound and thus the Dolby or DTS Digit audio soundtrack thru the digital cables. I tend to agree with HTHMAN. Yes you can possibly hear a slight difference with more a expensive DVD player with critical listening. However, before I put down $400 on a player, I would make sure I can return it if I am not happy. I think in a double blind test that you will seldom be able to tell the difference.

coy989, You mention these speakers sold in Canada and made by Harmon International, the parent company of Infinity and JBL. I am somewhat sceptical about that. Is that what the salespeople from the dealer said or have you actually been able to verify that? Not that they are not good speakers, but I am not aware of Harmon making private brand speakers and they do not list any Sound Stage speakers on their site. Just curious.

Also, I would also be sure to compare any new DVD player you buy with the Sony you have before getting rid of the Sony. Blind test them. That is, hook them both up and have someone else switch the cable without your knowing which is playing. I guess you will not be able to tell the difference. The extra $400 might be better spent on speakers.

RR6

You can do DD and DTS via 6 ch pre-outs.
by gabereyes / June 22, 2006 3:19 PM PDT

I am do it every time I watch a movie, but it may be true that all DVD players do not do this but ill the ones ive seen do even with the new HD DVD and Blu-Ray Disc players you can.

Not only will you get a better digital to analog conversion with a nice DVD player, you will in most cases get more control of speaker levels and distance setting, and youll also get a better dynamic range control for watching a movie late at night when others are sleeping, last but not least some will have more and better bass managment systems.

the only downfall of six channel pre-outs is the price of cables to do this and you only get 5.1 sound.

My own experience...
by speleofool / July 19, 2006 9:27 AM PDT

Listening to music (either CD stereo or DVD-A surround), the sound is MUCH better using analog outputs. More details are resolved and the whole listening experience is richer.

For some reason, the same has not seemed to hold true for movies. Maybe it's partly a sound-level issue I've not equalized loudness between digital and analogue outputs), but elements in movie soundtracks seem thinner, almost choked, over analogue. The sound is not as big & vibrant as it should be, although it is smoother.

All of my movies pump sound to my receiver via digital coax. My receiver handles a wide variety of digital music formats and cross-mixes to any number of speakers (up to 7.1). Also, my receiver is THX certified and does the proper sound manipulation to make THX soundtracks sound their best. Certainly, digital connections are helpful from a convenience factor, but for whatever reason, I actually like the sound better, too. Hey, no complaints!

Cheers!
Speleo.

(NT) (NT) which JBL speakers are u using exactly?
by inni121 / June 20, 2006 6:13 PM PDT
Update on DVD Palyer helping sound
by mfinfemalefool / June 21, 2006 2:56 AM PDT

I am running Sound Stage speakers that are made in Canada and sold at Visions Electronic's outlets. They are a good speaker and are made from the same company as JBL and Infinity. I am also using a coaxial cord for my sound which i've been told is as good as an optical. My friend claimed that he went from a LG DVD player to the Denon 2910 DVD player and noticed a huge improvment in sound?

SOUND QUALITY OF DENON 2910/955
by stewart norrie / June 21, 2006 5:54 AM PDT

I have this puppy hooked up to my Denon 3805 with optical audio cable with a 5.1 4200 atlantic tec speaker system and 2 old cerwin vagas on the back wall it really rocks, I only hope the new blue ray Sony which I am buying sounds this good stewee

Just my 2 cents worth
by NM_Bill / June 22, 2006 12:54 PM PDT

I have 2 Denon DVD players (one for each watching/listening area) and sure am pleased with them.

Over time you may consider replacing/upgrading any/all of the components as budget comes around.

The main thing is - enjoy!

Dont bother..
by trev.a / June 28, 2006 6:47 AM PDT

The DVD Player hardly makes a difference when it comes to sound quality. And since you have a Sony ...its nt all that bad. I would prob advice different if you had a COBY or something of that sort.

One more thing you can do is ..make sure you use quality audio/video cables. Im sure there are some premium cables out in the market that enhance both sound and video considerably!

how do you know this?
by gabereyes / June 29, 2006 1:43 PM PDT
In reply to: Dont bother..

where did you get the info on why it doest make a diffrents?

Or is this personal prefrence.

