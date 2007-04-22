Video Games & Consoles forum

Wii console version problem.

by retriever0204 / April 22, 2007 1:03 PM PDT

Just need to know whether I can buy a console in Germany and use it in Singapore. As far as I know, the Germany set is a PAL version and play PAL verison game. In Singapore, think normally the set is of NTSC version and the games are mostly US version. Is the a difference in the Germany version and US version game? Thanks!

Try obvious.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 22, 2007 7:37 PM PDT

The unit will play fine but will have to use PAL versions of the games and a monitor/TV that accepts PAL.

Seems painful. I wouldn't do that.

Bob

No
by jackson dougless / April 22, 2007 11:38 PM PDT

If you're correct in that Singapore uses NTSC, you wouldn't want to do that. Unless you buy a TV that can do both NTSC and PAL50/PAL60, though you'll need to be sure to buy PAL games for the console.

The games are different, as the graphics are formatted for PAL screens. The game console itself is also going to only accept PAL games if its a PAL unit, unless you stick a modchip in it to override region settings. I don't think any of the existing Wii modchips have that capability yet.

This is in addition to US games being generally english only, and most PAL games being what's commonly known as BIG-5, or having English, German, Spanish, French, and Italian language selections.

In short, you probably don't want to do that. If you live in Germany and are moving to Singapore, get a Wii once you've moved. If you're going on vacation and were thinking of bringing your Wii along, I'd suggest thinking otherwise. If you're moving and already own a Wii, sell it and get a new one once you're in Singapore. It'll be cheaper in the long run over importing PAL games.

Whoops
by jackson dougless / April 23, 2007 6:46 AM PDT
In reply to: No

Sorry, seems I wasn't quite fully awake yet when posting that... It's not "BIG-5" it's Multi5. Minor point, but may as well correct it so you don't repeat my mistake later.

