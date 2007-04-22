Wii console version problem.

If you're correct in that Singapore uses NTSC, you wouldn't want to do that. Unless you buy a TV that can do both NTSC and PAL50/PAL60, though you'll need to be sure to buy PAL games for the console.



The games are different, as the graphics are formatted for PAL screens. The game console itself is also going to only accept PAL games if its a PAL unit, unless you stick a modchip in it to override region settings. I don't think any of the existing Wii modchips have that capability yet.



This is in addition to US games being generally english only, and most PAL games being what's commonly known as BIG-5, or having English, German, Spanish, French, and Italian language selections.



In short, you probably don't want to do that. If you live in Germany and are moving to Singapore, get a Wii once you've moved. If you're going on vacation and were thinking of bringing your Wii along, I'd suggest thinking otherwise. If you're moving and already own a Wii, sell it and get a new one once you're in Singapore. It'll be cheaper in the long run over importing PAL games.