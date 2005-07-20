Wifi w/ PDA

Hi!
I can't answer your question because I'm a novice user of an iPAQ 2215. I want to buy a wireless card to access the internet but don't know what to buy. What kind are you using?
Hello:
I am a novice with PDA's, please bare with me. I have HP IPAQ with Wifi and bluetooth. I want to access the internet thru PDA while I am outside of my house. I know that you have to be in or near a hotspot where the range is upto 300 feet. My question is if I will be able to enhance the signal by using Antenna? so that I can use it if I am inside my car (more than 500 feet from the hotspot). I am willing to pay upto $150 to pay for antenna that enhances the signal. Will I be able to do this? Please help. Thanks.