WIFI TV Samsung UN46ES6150

Hi Woodstok79,
Have you tried changing the DNS server on your TV to 8.8.8.8?
Regards,
HD Tech
Hey out there,
from time to time I have problems with the wifi connection of my Samsung UN46ES6150. For example it does not load Netflix movies (I have the netflix app in the smarthub installed). During the same time I am able to see the movie via my iphone. So, I assume it is not the wifi connection. If I restart the router it works normally. But, this happens frequently. And I do not want to restart the router every day. Does somebody has an appropriate idea for finding the root cause? Does the wifi modem of an iphone4 provide a better connection than the wifi modem, installed in the TV?
Thanks, Bjoern