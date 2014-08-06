Samsung forum

Question

WIFI TV Samsung UN46ES6150

by Woodstok79 / August 6, 2014 2:36 AM PDT

Hey out there,
from time to time I have problems with the wifi connection of my Samsung UN46ES6150. For example it does not load Netflix movies (I have the netflix app in the smarthub installed). During the same time I am able to see the movie via my iphone. So, I assume it is not the wifi connection. If I restart the router it works normally. But, this happens frequently. And I do not want to restart the router every day. Does somebody has an appropriate idea for finding the root cause? Does the wifi modem of an iphone4 provide a better connection than the wifi modem, installed in the TV?
Thanks, Bjoern

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: WIFI TV Samsung UN46ES6150
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: WIFI TV Samsung UN46ES6150
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Re: WIFI TV Samsung UN46ES6150
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 8, 2014 3:59 AM PDT

Hi Woodstok79,

Have you tried changing the DNS server on your TV to 8.8.8.8?

Regards,
HD Tech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
When this happens
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 6, 2014 3:38 AM PDT

The tech tries a wire connection and another router. If rebooting the router fixes it, the focus turns to the router. Now there are folk that say the iphone works so should the TV but these TVs are unlike PCs and phones. Samsung implements networking BY THE BOOK and some router makers work around that issue. I don't want to write (again) about this area but will share a link showing how a router maker fixed their error at link.

http://www.tp-link.com/en/article/?faqid=510
More back and forth examples at
http://forum.tp-link.com/showthread.php?1558-Samsung-SmartTV-refuses-to-accept-connection-in-client-mode

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.