Wierd Problems with DVD-R/CD-R Drive

by DanteMustDie / August 12, 2005 11:00 AM PDT

Alright, I've had this problems for months and it's really starting to get me aggravated. One day, The DVD-R/CD-R Drive started to act up. It decided to not reconize any CDs and instead just let it spin and for some reason, it still would reconize DVDs. So alright, DVDs work fine, no problem, I can live with that. But just about a week ago, it started giving me problems with DVD-Rs. It will read the thing, but I won't be able to burn anything. I took it down to the shop and the guys took a look at it and he reinstalled the burning software. No luck. It's a new computer, I got it in May. Please help.

(NT) (NT) Ask for warranty on the drive
by Alan Copeland / August 12, 2005 11:42 AM PDT
It's a 3 year warranty.
by DanteMustDie / August 12, 2005 3:09 PM PDT

Since the thing was custom built by the company (Clear Image Computers) The whole computer came with a 3 year warranty. They will replace any damaged parts, inspect it, and upgrade it (Providing that you will pay for the parts) For free. The problem is, it's a real hassle to get to It's been a month and I still haven't been able to find a ride there.

(NT) (NT) Warranty is as good as you're willing to use it
by Willy / August 12, 2005 4:34 PM PDT
You didn't damage the drive, so
by Ray Harinec / August 12, 2005 10:24 PM PDT

why should you have to pay one penny for them to replace it??????????????????????

Blarg.
by DanteMustDie / August 13, 2005 4:49 AM PDT

Well, Like I said, it's been about a month and I still haven't been able to get a ride down there. We don't have no taxi service and I don't even have my learners permit yet.

