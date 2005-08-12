Wierd Problems with DVD-R/CD-R Drive

Alright, I've had this problems for months and it's really starting to get me aggravated. One day, The DVD-R/CD-R Drive started to act up. It decided to not reconize any CDs and instead just let it spin and for some reason, it still would reconize DVDs. So alright, DVDs work fine, no problem, I can live with that. But just about a week ago, it started giving me problems with DVD-Rs. It will read the thing, but I won't be able to burn anything. I took it down to the shop and the guys took a look at it and he reinstalled the burning software. No luck. It's a new computer, I got it in May. Please help.
