Recent alerts about security breaches in the popular Internet Explorer Web browser advised users to fix the program or stop using it altogether. Less prominently reported was the fact that some Web surfers may be using the bugged browser and not realize it.
That could be the case if you're a customer of Earthlink, Road Runner or America Online, some experts say. Earthlink and Road Runner, for example, use customized versions of Internet Explorer that have been rebranded with their name. America Online relies on Internet Explorer technology in some of its older software, but the current version, 9, uses technology from Netscape.
"If you're using Internet Explorer, just in a different guise, you can definitely be infected," says Herb Dudley, senior systems engineer and network security officer for Computer Training Academy of Honolulu.
