PC Applications forum

Question

Why won't craigslist display correctly?

by bwplib / February 23, 2016 8:33 AM PST

Hello. Whenever we go to Craigslist, it does not display correctly. I think the link below will show you a screenshot of what it does. I have tried this on Firefox, Chrome, IE and Opera, so it is not a browser problem. It displays like this on all of our computers, so it's not the computer. We do have Sonicwall filter. It is not filtering it--generally if it filters a site, it blocks it all together. But that's the only thing I can think that might be causing it to display like this. Thank you for any thoughts!

https://photos.google.com/search/_tra_/photo/AF1QipNEdppOMCPwGqSVoz7V1h7StYe4UfSpwo0WW6Ha

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Why won't craigslist display correctly?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Why won't craigslist display correctly?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Error on your link.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 23, 2016 8:53 AM PST

Sonicwall is usually for a business so this looks like a job for your IT.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Another link
by bwplib / February 23, 2016 9:11 AM PST

Try this one to see how it's displaying: http://i66.tinypic.com/ejcuva.jpg

We are a small non-profit. We do not have IT, which is why I was hoping someone here might be able to help us.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Then it's time to use a non-sonic wall connection.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 24, 2016 7:10 AM PST
In reply to: Another link
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Solution
by Techdemic / May 1, 2016 1:05 PM PDT

Problem: Displaying Content in browser is being blocked.

FiX:

Mozilla
address bar type: about.config hit enter

click "ill be careful i promise"


in the configuration interface
type: security.mixed in the search field


you will see two security.mixed options

on security.mixed_content.block_active_content double click on the
default value TRUE to change it to FALSE

restart your browser

and your content should be displaying now

worked for me in a virtual lab on the toolwire site.


________________________________________-

for internet explorer

follow these steps:


internet options
security tab
miscellaneous
display mixed content
choose enable

restart your browser


problems may be: virtual lab not loading, getting white screen where
content should display

//techdemic

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Applications forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.