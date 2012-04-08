Why won't the Smart TV YouTube app let me use the keyboard?

Hello, I had a couple questions including the one above regarding the Samsung Smart TV that my family recently purchased. We bought a Series 7000 55 inch LED HDTV (Model #: UN55D7000LF). We are very pleased with it, the screen is just amazing and we love the design.



However, we still had a few issues with it. The YouTube app was poorly designed and hardly ever works. Initially, when we first got the TV, we could still use it, but with a recent update, it always gets stuck at the loading screen. When it is able to load, there are two big problems.



First of all, why can't we use the qwerty keyboard on the remote to search for videos? Selecting individual letters is painfully slow and is very frustrating. The Pandora app allows searching via the keyboard; why can't the YouTube app? Is there an update planned to fix this?



The other issue with the YouTube app is that my account information is not maintained. In other words, every time I open the app and want to access my playlists and favorites, I need to log in again by typing the code at a computer. Once again, Pandora does a great job of preserving my account; why can't YouTube?



Lastly, the built-in Internet browser also requires an update. It is very slow and frustrating to use, which is the opposite of what we expected. Streaming videos is very slow and often times doesn't even work. Does anyone know if Samsung is planning to update their old TV's? I'm starting to wish I had purchased the new models with their touchscreen remotes and gesture capabilities.



Those were the main complaints I had; if anyone from Samsung can tell me whether I can expect an update or fix, I would be very thankful. Has anyone else had these problems?



Aside from those issues, we are very satisfied with the TV. Watching movies is amazing on the 55'' screen! We can't believe how slim the TV is and how small the bezel is. Thank you to anyone who read through all this!