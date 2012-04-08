Thread display:
Why won't the Smart TV YouTube app let me use the keyboard?
Superveloce -
The YouTube team didn't add the keyboard functionality in. At this time, I have no update, but I have sent this information over to the team to see if they can review it and if this is possible for future versions. I can't indicate either way, but it's up to the App owner to add the feature code to their App. They write them, we host them.
Are you logging in first to the Smart Hub interface by pressing the red "A" button on the remote? You may need to log in first and you'll see your name or email on the lower left hand side of the Smart Hub homepage.
The browser is the first edition of a browser on a TV - on any platform. I'm not aware of any planned changes at this time.
--HDTech
Why won't the Smart TV YouTube app let me use the keyboard?
Thanks for responding! I understand that Samsung does not develop the apps, but I would expect that Samsung would at least review the apps to ensure that basic features such as compatibility with the included keyboard were in the app. I don't know much about the development process for Smart TV apps, but I would think that there is some sort of API provided for text input using the keyboard... In other words, I just feel like Samsung should be reviewing each app to check for basic usability. And I'm not just talking about the keyboard input; the YouTube app won't even start! Don't you guys check for basic problems like this during the review process?
Why won't the Smart TV YouTube app let me use the keyboard?
Superveloce,
There is a review process, however I don't know what criteria would be mandated. But you bring up a good point, and I'll be happy to send that up.
I did understand your login situation, at least I think I did. Have you entered the information into the account manager rather than just by launching the App? The manager stores the login and password for many of the Apps, which means you don't have to log-in each time. I'll check into that on my test set today.
--HDTech
Why won't the Smart TV YouTube app let me use the keyboard?
I just tried that, but there wasn't an option for YouTube. Both Pandora and Twitter were there, but not YouTube. I tried reinstalling YouTube but it still logged me out every time.
Each Time Asking For Login
by
kneeli
/
May 5, 2012 2:17 PM PDT
HI ,
I have Samsung smart Tv UA46D 7000. Recently Updated new firmware .
Each Time asking for SignIn . its frustrating and Some times after 2-3 videos playes TV is restarting it self.
Please can you fix or i will go for Refund because i am still under 1 yr warranty .
Thanks
Guess this didn't get too far
This issue still persists 6 years later with various Samsung tv models.
Since Google wrote that app.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
February 8, 2018 9:02 AM PST
We know what company didn't fix it. I saw this issue on YouTube on many Android devices. Strange but the answer I got was so few folk put keyboards on Android or TVs that it wasn't always tested.
Answer
use android qwerty keyboard on youtube app
by
justinasm
/
September 14, 2012 12:18 AM PDT
Hi. I don't know if you did find any other solution yet. So... I just bought a new samsung smart tv and I found the same problem. So I got Youtube Remote app on my galaxy s plus phone and I can search for any video on youtube much better using android qwerty.
Answer
SmartTV & YouTube
by
jocar37
/
December 12, 2012 12:56 AM PST
The OP posted his question in April. It's now December, and I still can't use a qwerty keyboard in YouTube. This is a big flaw with Samsung's YouTube interface, but not the only one I've experienced.
I also find that when I do go through the tedious practice of hunting and pecking a YouTube search, I get a VERY limited number of videos, as compared with an identical search on YouTube via my computer's browser. Why doesn't the search on my "smart" tv generate the same results as the search on my computer?
Not quite as annoying, but still a nuisance, is the ability to properly select the ALL versus HD buttons on the top right of the Samsung YouTube search screen. It simply doesn't seem to work very well.
Is anyone else experiencing these issues? Is Samsung doing anything to update this app?
Re: SmartTV & YouTube
Hi jocar37,
I realize you may not like this answer, but it's the truth. As Bob alluded to, the onus is on Google to get this fixed. The own the code base to the app, not Samsung. Bob's tested multiple models and apparently the only model supporting a physical keyboard thus far is Google's own device.
HD Tech
SmartTV & YouTube
by
jocar37
/
December 13, 2012 9:55 AM PST
I'm certainly not thrilled with your answer, but I also don't understand it. What has Google got to do with YouTube? And what do you mean "models?"
Google owns Youtube. And
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
December 13, 2012 11:00 AM PST
Is the author of the app so just like other common laptops, you have apps, app authors and need to see who wrote it.
Bob
YouTube App in Samsung
Hello HD Tech,
You are right, YouTube App doesn't support Keyboards. I tested WD TV on Samsung TV, it has same (look alike) App and it supports Keyboard. Now I stead of Youtube app i use Twonky Beam App in my iPhone and beam video from youtube it helps a lot
YouTube app doesn't even work on 2012 Samsung smart TV's !
I have just bought a Samsung UE46ES6300 U TV and the YouTube app doesn't work on that either,no keyboard input etc as others have stated, maybe Samsung should ask YouTube if they can add the keyboard input option in a patch ? having said that the YouTube app on my Tivo box is just as bad.
My other point is the Samsung dedicated Keyboard for my Samsung was on the Samsung site (UK) for 58 GBP then it was out of stock , now it's in stock it costs 70GBP , come on Samsung this is way too expensive for a keyboard, after all I just spent a lot of money on the TV.
I have just bought a Samsung Galaxy 5830i Smart phone and the Searching for YouTube videos is a breeze and the qwerty keyboard works, if they can do this on a phone why not on a TV costing 7 times as much ?
Samsung needs to get their act together before they lose my business to LG.
YouTube app doesn't even work on 2012 Samsung smart TV's !
Might I suggest a cheaper keyboard which works great with my ue40 eh5300 although will not work with the youtube app.
It's a Logitech k400 around £32
HD Tech's reply
by
jocar37
/
December 27, 2012 12:23 AM PST
I've been thinking a lot about what HD Tech said about Samsung not owning the app. I don't know how it works behind the corporate doors, but I would imagine that Samsung paid YouTube/Google to provide the functionality as part of their effort to market their product as Smart TV's, just as auto makers pay thid party vendors for things like GPS apps. If so, I find it difficult to understand why Samsung can't tell their vendor "since we're paying for this, we need X,Y & Z features." Obviously Youtube/Google already has the code written to do these things, because they're already part of the user experience on YouTube.
More importantly, if Samsung advertises their product as having certain features and functions, when they know that the user experience includes significant chracteristics (e.g., being able to type your search with a qwerty keyboard, and being able to obtain robust search results instead of the paltry results we get from the Samsung-loaded app), what Samsung is doing is ...FRAUDULENT. What else would you call a merchant that says "my product has this capability," when it doesn't?
Re: HD Tech
Hi jocar37,
I'm glad you've been thinking, but you've come to the wrong conclusions. All app developers are considered partners, not suppliers. Anyone can join and submit apps to get onto these TVs. Sure, we have a closer working relationship with the pre-installed app developers than the downloaded-able app developers, but they still have complete control over what features they want to offer. In fact, the process to become a Smart Hub app developer is rather straight-forward; I've signed up previously and the whole process took maybe an hour: http://developer.samsung.com/smarttv
HD Tech
HD Tech
by
jocar37
/
December 28, 2012 1:38 AM PST
I don't think I've come to the wrong conclusions at all. If Samsung is paying a partner, I see no reason it can't tell the partner what features it wants, particularly when we're not talking about new features, but just duplicating the existing ones.
More importantly, if Samsung represents to consumers the features of the user experience their products will provide, and those products don't really provide that experience, that is simply and unequivocally a misrepresentation. In fact, representing a product has certain features and benefits it doesn't have runs afoul of both state and federal consumer protection laws.
fixed yet?
Has this been resolved yet? It's pointless to have a remote where you cant use the keyboard. I have this problem with my netflix app as well. This issue was brought up nearly a year ago and there still hasnt been a fix for it? Someone somewhere isnt doing their job.
I'm beginning to think Google only fixes its own.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
March 10, 2013 9:56 AM PDT
"Here's the youtube app version on the Nexus.
-->> 4.1.47 <<--
The other new tablet only had 4.0.23 with its maker clueless about the issue."
The other tablet maker has yet to do more about this. They claim as well that it's the latest they can get from Google.
Bob
I've been to the developer meetings.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
December 27, 2012 1:36 AM PST
The apps are more like what you use on Windows. And we all know that it's hit and miss there. I hope you see what's going on now.
Bob
Message to Google and Samsung
by
datajan
/
September 24, 2013 6:34 PM PDT
I bought a Samsung keyboard (KBD1500) for a Samsung TV (UE55ES6710) to use the Youtube app and it doesn't work????
1. Is Google evil in blocking other hardware but their own? I think so because how hard can it be?
2. Is Samsung not so bright that they can't get this to work? The arrow keys do work in the regular remote so what's the problem?
You guys are treating us customers as lame cattle, get wise or I will move all my stuff to Sony and Microsoft.
Answer
Why won't the Smart TV YouTube app let me use the keyboard?
I found an alternate and easy way for YouTube search and playing. Go to SmartHub in the TV, select YouTube app and in My account/settings, choose "Pair device". Now, you can pair your smartphone's youtube app with the tv. TV will show a authorization code, which you have to enter in the smartphone (iphone or android). Once the phone and TV are paired, you can simply search & play the YouTube video on the phone and it will play on the TV!
Pairing device
by
jocar37
/
March 12, 2013 3:51 AM PDT
I'd like to try this. I have a Samsung HD TV. Do you know if using YouTube through my Galaxy SIII mean I won't be able to see YouTube videos in high def?
Pairing device
When you pair and play from the device to the TV, it will still play High Def. Pairing will only be used for search and browsing the content. I think streaming and connecting to YouTube is directly from the TV.
pairing works for streaming HD videos as well
by
sravi33
/
April 19, 2013 7:27 AM PDT
pairing works for streaming HD videos as well. but should have a good signal. Youtube app still not supporting keyboard for my un46es6500. This should be a basic functionality and it really frustrates to type with remote.
Great helpful stuff, thanks. is there any sys fo redtube?
Answer
Same here...
by
Uxy1
/
October 9, 2016 7:07 AM PDT
In my case logitech k400 plus does not work with youtube, amazon, netflix and so on (I have samsung 55 " 4k, bougjt last year)... very very anoying. Does keyboards from samsung work with youtube and other pre-installed on smart tv apps?
It's been years and well.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
October 9, 2016 7:19 AM PDT
The keyboard support in the apps is hit and miss. Why that is, is explained by HDTech in this thread. Those apps are from other companies and not bought and so on.
He explained it but from a consumer's view it's a miss or mess.
Vote about it at the returns counter.
