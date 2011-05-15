I was attempting to make a DVD today only to find out that my computer won't
even recognize the DVD drive nor the CD drive. When I click on "My Computer",
it shows that the only removable storage device is the floppy drive. I haven't used either of these drives in a couple of months, but they were fine the last time I used them. If I put a DVD in the drive, the light comes on, and the DVD spins as usual, but nothing happens on the screen. It's the same with the CD drive. I'm running Windows XP. Can anyone help? I have no technical knowledge whatsoever, so please use layman's terms. Thanks so much. .....Pam
