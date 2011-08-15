Why won't my wireless card connect to certain networks?

I'm going with no.
I recently bought and installed a linksys WMP600N wireless card. It connects to my 5GHz network well, but although it discovers the 2.4GHz network, it doesn't allow me to connect to it. If I restart my Netgear router the wireless card connects to the 2.4 GHz network fine until I restart my computer, then it won't connect to the 2.4GHz network anymore. My other computers connect to the 2.4 GHz network, it is only this one that is having trouble. The 2.4 GHz network is well within range and the wireless card appears to be properly installed and not damaged. I can't use the 5GHz network because it is barely within range. I am not moving this computer so I am not changing between any networks. Is there any way to fix this problem?