Why won't my wireless card connect to certain networks?

by daapple3 / August 15, 2011 8:31 AM PDT

I recently bought and installed a linksys WMP600N wireless card. It connects to my 5GHz network well, but although it discovers the 2.4GHz network, it doesn't allow me to connect to it. If I restart my Netgear router the wireless card connects to the 2.4 GHz network fine until I restart my computer, then it won't connect to the 2.4GHz network anymore. My other computers connect to the 2.4 GHz network, it is only this one that is having trouble. The 2.4 GHz network is well within range and the wireless card appears to be properly installed and not damaged. I can't use the 5GHz network because it is barely within range. I am not moving this computer so I am not changing between any networks. Is there any way to fix this problem?

Answer
Answer
Since the range is at issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 15, 2011 9:53 AM PDT

I'm going with no.

Collapse -
The range of the 2.4GHz network is fine
by daapple3 / August 15, 2011 11:31 AM PDT

Windows says the signal strength is "excellent" I have a dual band router and the other, 5GHz network, is almost out of range. Also I have a computer 2 feet away from this one and it picks up the network fine.

Collapse -
Without full details.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 15, 2011 11:36 AM PDT

I only have your posts to work with. For example this could be that old WEP issue or someone trying that MAC filtering or hiding the SSID.

Maybe the gear is just busted?
Bob

Not WEP
Not WEP
by daapple3 / August 15, 2011 1:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Without full details.

Sorry about not giving enough details, I am still a novice when it comes to networking. I'm not using WEP so that isn't it, the SSID is visible and there isn't any MAC filtering. I bought the card used so it is possible that the card has been damaged, however I have noticed this problem only occurs when the router is powered on first. If I restart the router while the computer is running than the computer connects fine.

Collapse -
That does point to some router issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 16, 2011 4:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Not WEP

Is the router firmware current?

It seems a shame to jump through hoops such as manual assignments since the next time to go to a hot spot it needs fiddling.
Bob

Collapse -
PS. Is the SSID simple?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 16, 2011 4:27 AM PDT

If I recall there is an issue with some SSID names and some systems.

Collapse -
Answer
I fixed it
by daapple3 / August 16, 2011 4:11 AM PDT

I gave my computer a manual DCHP and reserved its IP address on the router and that seemed to fix it.

