Why The Major Difference Between J.D. Powers & CNET Ratings?

by woodystemms / January 24, 2013 2:42 AM PST

We're in the market for a large screen ( 50 - 55 in. ) HDTV, so we recently read a "customer satisfaction" report from J.D. Powers & Associates published late last Summer. It showed the brand most highly praised in CNET reviews, Panasonic, ranked dead-last. Samsung was ranked 4th, behind, in order, Vizeo, Sharp. and LG. Sony was ranked 5th.

http://www.jdpower.com/content/press-release/DTcg0jy/2012-high-definition-television-hdtv-report.htm

The "best of", and other reviews, at both CNET and Consumers Reports, show Sony, Panasonic, and Samsung, rated better than the other brands( with the exception of one, very expensive, Sharp model ). Even considering that CR uses cost as a major determining factor, there seems to be a big, big, difference between "performance and value" as judged by experts, and "satisfaction" as judged by the consumers questioned by J.D. Powers..

( For the record, we have 3 HDTV LED/LCD sets: A 40 inch JVC ( oldest ) a 46 inch Samsung "smart TV" ( newest ), and a 32 inch Vizeo. We've had no problems with any of them, and are happy with their performance. )

Are the J.D. Power reports improperly skewed, and if so, how & why?

All Answers

Answer
Let's share one issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 24, 2013 2:45 AM PST

Let's say one maker supplies products for review and makes the whole review process painless, answers questions and more. Let's say the same maker has a different rep for the other review company and that rep considers this a waste of his time.

Reviews will differ. The view of one make from review company to the next will be affected.

Hard to remove the human element here.
Bob

Answer
I suggest using other methods to evaluate what you might buy
by Pepe7 / January 24, 2013 5:46 AM PST

Spend some time physically in front of several of these HDTVs, preferably in smaller mom-n-pop type HT shops where they won't mind you hanging around. Big box stores are the worst places to reliably evaluate almost anything electronic, FWIW. This takes time, of course. Using JD powers, CR, etc. is basically a waste of time beyond very, very basic cursory information which can be found elsewhere, and much more effectively.

Second, I suggest you pull up a chair and spend some time reading more AV focused forums such as AVSforums.com. You will obtain more 'under the hood'-type reviews and complaints/comparisons/comments vs very unhelpful generic info @ CR, etc. Some of the enthusiasts are actually helpful and avoid much of the 'fanboy' type crud you want to obviously avoid when making your decisions.

Not sure how the user feedback @ JDP would be remotely useful if you actually sit down and looked at the quality of a Panasonic plasma vs some of the alternatives. Again, this means OUTSIDE of the viewing area in big box stores. The difference in PQ can be remarkable, including some of the higher end LED/LCD models as well (probably that Sharp you mentioned above).

Where Might That Be? etc. etc.
by woodystemms / January 25, 2013 3:28 AM PST

Comparing various TV's outside of a "big box" environment is a thing of the past. There are no more locally owned electronic appliance stores that sell stereo and TV's, and there haven't been for quite a while. Some department store chains carry HDTV, including Sears, but the selection and prices leave a lot to be desired. The same lighting and setup issues also exist at Costco and Sams Club.

Since we're not a high-tech type, a lot of the info on AV forums are not particularly helpful. Since we've never, until now, been interested in "home theater" large screen TV's, we have little experience with these sets. In fact, the only large screen we ever watched was a huge rear projection setup a friend had more than 10 years ago. ( It was dim and fuzzy. )

The "grail", for us, would be a 50 - 55 inch HDTV without 3D, or WiFi ( which can be added later ), has a fairly wide viewing angle, and would perform well in a room with windows. From what we've been able to uncover so far, this is an imaginary beast. We'll continue researching, and perhaps can find a happy medium, somewhere.

Thanks for your feedback.

About that without this or that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 25, 2013 3:43 AM PST

It's mass production so if you remove something it could cause the price to go up. You can ignore the features you don't need and focus on what matters to you. But once in a while you find some one that will strike a good deal off the list because it has wifi.
Bob

There are still small shops around
by Pepe7 / January 25, 2013 6:09 AM PST

You just have to live in major metropolitan areas for this to be more widely common. Again, this might mean you drive an hour to see HDTVs. OK. Worth it though so you don't get the crap on the poorly designed sales floors of BB, Sears etc.

When you mention you would like 50-55" HDTVs, you *are* looking at large screen HDTVs that are discussed ad nauseum on such aforementioned forums. Spend some time there and you will see that they discuss all types of equipment, shapes/sizes/brands/models/price ranges. It's not only the 100" high end panels. The quality has changed, so you definitely wont' be getting the fuzzy dim beast you used to own ;).

If you have any sort of direct bright light, all bets are off unfortunately. All large HDTV panels will requires some type of window treatments/room darkeners/shades for optimal viewing. Even LED models that can handle bright roooms (within reason) better than plasma can only fight so much against the reflections of such a large screen. If you *can* lower the room light to reasonable levels, plasma is a better all around bargain, especially a couple of the Panasonic models depending on which features you need ASAP, or can bolt on later with other equipment. Dollar for dollar/feature for feature, I'd look at the Panasonic ST50 in 50 or 55" sizes. If the room's still quite bright, look at some of the higher end Samsung LED models, which generally can handle bright spaces a bit better. YMMV. It's partially going to have a little to do with one's viewing habits and preferences. I simply hate any sort of content being 'washed out', so I need more of a 'man cave' type environment for my viewing. Room darkening shades let me keep my plasma in a more central location.

Thanks for the feedback .... etc. again.
by woodystemms / January 25, 2013 7:39 AM PST

That huge, dim, beast wasn't mine ( thank heaven ).

We're going to look around the area for the "usual suspects".

Might even go for a "Super Bowl Special", though time is running out.

The room in question is on the 2nd floor, with three windows facing due South.

We already have dim curtain that can be removed when more light is needed.

There are two wall sconces on either side of the space where the HDTV will go on the East wall.

They aren't very bright, and hopefully won't light the room enough to reduce plasma pictures.

Thanks for your feedback.

Don't buy a 'super bowl special'
by Pepe7 / January 26, 2013 1:01 AM PST

I suggest buying the panel you really need/want for your particular situation. Save yourself the buyer's remorse. It may mean going without an HDTV for the big game though (been there, done that- with clients too).

