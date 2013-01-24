Why The Major Difference Between J.D. Powers & CNET Ratings?

Let's say one maker supplies products for review and makes the whole review process painless, answers questions and more. Let's say the same maker has a different rep for the other review company and that rep considers this a waste of his time.
Reviews will differ. The view of one make from review company to the next will be affected.
Hard to remove the human element here.
Bob
We're in the market for a large screen ( 50 - 55 in. ) HDTV, so we recently read a "customer satisfaction" report from J.D. Powers & Associates published late last Summer. It showed the brand most highly praised in CNET reviews, Panasonic, ranked dead-last. Samsung was ranked 4th, behind, in order, Vizeo, Sharp. and LG. Sony was ranked 5th.
http://www.jdpower.com/content/press-release/DTcg0jy/2012-high-definition-television-hdtv-report.htm
The "best of", and other reviews, at both CNET and Consumers Reports, show Sony, Panasonic, and Samsung, rated better than the other brands( with the exception of one, very expensive, Sharp model ). Even considering that CR uses cost as a major determining factor, there seems to be a big, big, difference between "performance and value" as judged by experts, and "satisfaction" as judged by the consumers questioned by J.D. Powers..
( For the record, we have 3 HDTV LED/LCD sets: A 40 inch JVC ( oldest ) a 46 inch Samsung "smart TV" ( newest ), and a 32 inch Vizeo. We've had no problems with any of them, and are happy with their performance. )
Are the J.D. Power reports improperly skewed, and if so, how & why?