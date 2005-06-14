Why not Gateway?

Many didn't like it when the Gateway stores closed up shop. In an instant, services went from a short drive away to 1-800- and shipping it out for parts unknown.
Bob
From doing some basic research there seems to be a general distain or lack of interest in Gateway products. Could someone please explain this to me. Is it the company's financial problems or lack of support or is it something else I am missing. I have heard there are some reliability problems but in terms of what Gateway offers I have a hard time looking away. I've narrowed my decision down to a Sony Vaio Fs or a Gateway 460 or 250 series and the specs on the Sony arent even close in terms of HD speed and Ram speed. I would be interested in any opinions.