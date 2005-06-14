Laptops forum

General discussion

Why not Gateway?

by vikingck / June 14, 2005 4:09 AM PDT

From doing some basic research there seems to be a general distain or lack of interest in Gateway products. Could someone please explain this to me. Is it the company's financial problems or lack of support or is it something else I am missing. I have heard there are some reliability problems but in terms of what Gateway offers I have a hard time looking away. I've narrowed my decision down to a Sony Vaio Fs or a Gateway 460 or 250 series and the specs on the Sony arent even close in terms of HD speed and Ram speed. I would be interested in any opinions.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Why not Gateway?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Why not Gateway?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Just my observation.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 14, 2005 4:12 AM PDT
In reply to: Why not Gateway?

Many didn't like it when the Gateway stores closed up shop. In an instant, services went from a short drive away to 1-800- and shipping it out for parts unknown.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
my thought
by philip32 / June 14, 2005 10:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Just my observation.

gateway did get the bad vibe going with the store close downs but on top of that the notebooks are known for bad proformance being the main proublem.gatway holds on with the govement contracts they have keeping them alive.if you decide to go with the over priced sony be ready for the wourst customer service in the notebook world .sony,s notebooks looks pretty yet they dont live up to dependable.every one has a company they like .Im a toshiba g15 user.toshibas warrenty is the best so if they do give you a hard time there is resolve.good luck

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Gateway laptops are largely rebranded generics
by Ryan T / June 14, 2005 10:53 AM PDT
In reply to: my thought

Gateway doesn't exercise tight enough control over its quality in my opinion. Gateway never had enough capital to invest in making its own laptops, so it buys them from Chinese manufacturers (I think some of their models are similar to HPs), and brands them as its own.

In my opinion, that doesn't give you a great deal of confidence.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.