PC Hardware forum

Question

Why no IDE-SSD Drives?

by Caddobob / July 28, 2012 1:46 AM PDT

Why are there no IDE-SSD drives? All I have ever seen are SATA drives and it would be great to be able to replace IDE drives with SSD's.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Why no IDE-SSD Drives?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Why no IDE-SSD Drives?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Did you try amazon.com?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 28, 2012 1:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Why no IDE-SSD Drives?
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
How much of a performance gain do you think an ssd-ide...
by ahtoi / July 28, 2012 11:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Why no IDE-SSD Drives?

would give you? If you must have a ssd. then maybe a you might try using a converter (not very expensive).

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Look into PCI-e type SSD
by Willy / July 29, 2012 11:53 PM PDT
In reply to: Why no IDE-SSD Drives?

SSD comes in various flavors. I'm sure if you google there will be IDE-SSDs to be had, though the market for them would be smaller than for SATA type. However, you may want to look at PCI-e type SSD. These can be removed and re-installed once you move from an older IDE based PC to SATA, it doesn't matter as long a PCI-e slot is available. In some cases these are actually faster than SATA-SSD type as PCI-e provides a faster path.


tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Because of AHCI
by thelastboss / August 1, 2012 10:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Why no IDE-SSD Drives?

AHCI is required for TRIM support, a must for SSDs, and AHCI is only supported under SATA.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.