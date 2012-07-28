Why no IDE-SSD Drives?

There are more out there. Not as popular and you will pay a premium since the mass manufacturing rates won't be happening.
Bob
Why are there no IDE-SSD drives? All I have ever seen are SATA drives and it would be great to be able to replace IDE drives with SSD's.
SSD comes in various flavors. I'm sure if you google there will be IDE-SSDs to be had, though the market for them would be smaller than for SATA type. However, you may want to look at PCI-e type SSD. These can be removed and re-installed once you move from an older IDE based PC to SATA, it doesn't matter as long a PCI-e slot is available. In some cases these are actually faster than SATA-SSD type as PCI-e provides a faster path.
tada -----Willy
