WHY is there NO competition for the iPad?

by Call_Me / July 25, 2010 9:43 AM PDT

I'm just curious as to why Sony or Microsoft haven't done a thing to market their own version of an iPad? I'm not anti-Apple but I have either Sony computers/TV's or Microsoft's Zune and their Zune Pass. I don't want to reinvent my own personal wheel by dumping all my music and Sony cards just to buy an iPad.

Yeah, I checked the web and all I got was chatter on how "companies are looking into it". I don't want to be on Social Security before this happens. Sad

The O/S
by givemeaname / July 27, 2010 9:21 AM PDT

Has been the problem. HP was going to release a very nice 11" tablet with lots of USB ports + more that would run on Window7 Pro but after testing they found out that Win7 was just not 100% ready to run a tablet & they are now looking into Android O/S, so that has been push back to late Fall of this year, that is if testing goes good.

No one is going to make a dent into iPad sales until someone can make a tablet that runs on Windows 7 Pro or Ultiment with out problems, with good battery life & a competitive price to the iPad but by then the iPad gen 2 will be out, maybe even iPad gen 3. It is going to be sometime.

Dell has their little 5" Andrioid thing, I do not consider it a tablet... just too small, more for a phone size then tablet.

Guess I play the waiting game, then. ~sigh~
by Call_Me / July 27, 2010 10:09 PM PDT
In reply to: The O/S

Thank you for taking the time to answer my honest question. I am NOT anti-Apple, I simply have a vast and expen$ive support system of Sony items and love the Microsoft programs. Every time that I see the iPad on TV, I covet it. But I know that as soon as it's out of the box, I will regret the limiting nature for myself. Being a Zune Pass holder, I've become used to the luxury of downloading 100's and 100's of songs for a flat monthly fee. I'm fickle, musically, so I have NO desire to OWN the latest *pop* and hip-hop music that I exercise with; I want NEW each month to hold my interest and motivate me to keep fit. I also have the original Sony e-Reader with 235 books that I paid for and don't want to lose; if Sony came out with an "i-Tab" (<what the iPad SHOULD have been called), I could transfer all my books to that device plus use my Memory Sticks.

Well, I thank you for taking your time to answer me and not dismiss my curiosity. Have a great, glitch-free day! Happy

not enough function to bother
by ZeroTiger / August 13, 2010 3:10 AM PDT

the iPad is selling because of the marketing, not because of the product. it's little more than an overgrown iPod Touch.
it's a toy and people will buy it because Steve Jobs comes out and hypnotizes them with a black turtleneck. saying, "oooh look, we are going to sell you a technology that we came up with 4 years ago. it doesn't do anything too useful, but you WILL buy it my zombies, yes you will.."

As to MSFT they are still on WIMP.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 13, 2010 3:19 AM PDT

Windows, Icons, Mouse, Pointer or WIMP is their choice of interfaces. As we move to tablets you may have to change.

Change is hard for big companies.
Bob

functionality
by ZeroTiger / August 26, 2010 2:42 AM PDT

There is competition out there. It's just not marketed as well. the answer is really that there's not enough of a demand for such devices.
the real question is why is there an iPad to begin with? It doesn't have enough functionality and it doesn't fit a need. it may as well be called the iFad.

Guess I'll have to give up hoping.
by Call_Me / August 26, 2010 3:04 AM PDT
In reply to: functionality

So, are netbooks and their cheapness and tiny size stealing the potential tablet audience? I have a netbook but the keyboard is SO small that I keep making typing mistakes all the time.

I love the fact that you can get apps for tablets and their large screen which is also a keyboard. ~sigh~ I guess in a years time, if there's no competition, I'll break down and buy an iPad.

The non-functionality of iPad
by Dan Filice / August 26, 2010 3:48 AM PDT
In reply to: functionality

I agreed to begin with about the non-functionality of the iPad, but now that I've had time use my iPad, I have a different opinion. The functionality of a Netbook or Laptop is based on using Office and programs like that. But there are many people use their Netbooks to get email, surf the web, do some basic productivity work, etc, but may not use the device for hard-core productivity and office-related duties. Of course there are many people who do use their Laptops for hard-core purposes too, but many people simply use the devices for casual use. At work, many people are using iPads, and with the Wi-Fi and using programs like EverNote, we can send eachother updates on meeting notes, updated To-Do lists, etc. It's a great way to connect with other people here at work when everyone is in different areas, and it beats a pager or trying to call everyone on their cell phone inside our building. The iPad is a great device for the casual user but it does have productivity apps too. It's a fun, easy device that has more entertainment value than anything else, but it does have enough productivity apps that do make it useful. Of course, the iPad is based primarily on receivng and sending via wireless. No DVD drive, no USB connections unless you get adapters. Look at it this way: There are millions of people using their Smart Phones for web surfing, watching movies, downloading music, etc. Should we complain about phones because they aren't productive devices? Until you spend time with an iPad, I don't think the true value becomes evident.

Nice to read
by Call_Me / August 26, 2010 4:46 AM PDT

Nice post,Dan. See, I would use an iPad-like device BECAUSE of the "Fun Factor". I do my "serious" work on my 17" laptop.

Only reason I'm not buying an iPad is I don't have any Apple products and don't want to convert from Sony and Microsoft, which is what I've got a boatload of items invested in.

But, I love your positive post. Thank you.

Ipad did had a match
by lewserkim / September 17, 2010 12:48 AM PDT

there is actually a lot of devices that has been made to compete with Ipad. One of this is the known Witstech AI8E. This device has a lot of things to offer with full specification which Ipad doesn't have.

There is a lot of Android Tablet as well that are trying to compete with Ipad. Its just that Apple has the best marketing exposure compared to them, which no one can beat.

Samsung
by Call_Me / September 17, 2010 2:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Ipad did had a match

Well, I guess waiting has paid off. I just read at cnet about the Samsung Galaxy that is coming out ? and priced ? I like the Flash capabilities, the camera and also the smaller size. My e-reader is the same profile and it's super lightweight and easy-peasy to carry around.

I'll check out the other two manufacturers that you suggested, too.

Zpad,NVIDIA Tegra 2,1GHz,1G DDR2,16GB HDD android2.2,GPS
by zakizhao / November 1, 2010 11:48 PM PDT

In my opinion, since the NVIDIA has released tegra2 processor after, tablet pc will enter a new era. Zpad used Tegra2 processors , 1GHz speed, 1GB memory, android2.2 system. wifi, 3G, 130 million pixel camera. This configuration may be able to compete with the ipad. At least, you can share.

