WHY is there NO competition for the iPad?

Has been the problem. HP was going to release a very nice 11" tablet with lots of USB ports + more that would run on Window7 Pro but after testing they found out that Win7 was just not 100% ready to run a tablet & they are now looking into Android O/S, so that has been push back to late Fall of this year, that is if testing goes good.
No one is going to make a dent into iPad sales until someone can make a tablet that runs on Windows 7 Pro or Ultiment with out problems, with good battery life & a competitive price to the iPad but by then the iPad gen 2 will be out, maybe even iPad gen 3. It is going to be sometime.
Dell has their little 5" Andrioid thing, I do not consider it a tablet... just too small, more for a phone size then tablet.
I'm just curious as to why Sony or Microsoft haven't done a thing to market their own version of an iPad? I'm not anti-Apple but I have either Sony computers/TV's or Microsoft's Zune and their Zune Pass. I don't want to reinvent my own personal wheel by dumping all my music and Sony cards just to buy an iPad.
Yeah, I checked the web and all I got was chatter on how "companies are looking into it". I don't want to be on Social Security before this happens.