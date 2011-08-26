Internet Service Providers forum

Why is my 2wire Modem Constantly reconnecting

by jonathon6017 / August 26, 2011 1:35 PM PDT

I am on At&t and I have the White 2wire Modem. I have been having this modem constantly cut the internet (red light blinking) and then reconnect. At times (Usually Night is when it happens most). I have contacted At&t about this and they done some changes on the line..it did not fix it so I called back. They sent a tech out and he said that he done some more changes to my line and since we are on an internet only plan he turned off on phone lines except the one going to the modem.

Collapse -
Answer
We see that a lot when...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 26, 2011 1:46 PM PDT

One of the clients is using TORRENT software or the security is WEP or less.

Hope this helps you sort it out.
Bob

Collapse -
Answer
I checked
by jonathon6017 / August 26, 2011 1:51 PM PDT

I checked my router page... I am the only one on the router and I am not running torrents. I do have wep security but if nobody in on my network that shouldn't be an issue

Collapse -
It's a repeating issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 26, 2011 1:54 PM PDT
In reply to: I checked

You can search the Cnet Networking forum for the repeat advice to move to WPA2 if possible.

Checking the router page is not reliable. I demo'd that just last month to a skeptic. They didn't know I was on their network.

The only other advice is to call ATT for a new modem and hope they do that and test the line. But you do have something you can do first.

And about torrents. Hamachi counts too.
Bob

Collapse -
I switched
by jonathon6017 / August 26, 2011 1:57 PM PDT

I just changed over to WPA and WPA2 (the dual mode)

Collapse -
The list on the router is base on the MAC address.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 26, 2011 2:00 PM PDT
In reply to: I switched

And since I can change mine to be that address then the owner never knows. It creates no end of trouble for them.

Changing to WPA/WPA2 ends that nonsense and worth a try.

-> One last thing. Be sure the modem/router is no buried. Be sure it's upright and cool.
Bob

Collapse -
(NT) I mean "not buried."
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 26, 2011 2:00 PM PDT
Collapse -
Ouch. New keyboard.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 26, 2011 2:01 PM PDT
In reply to: I mean "not buried."

I meant "based on the MAC address."

Collapse -
Seems good for now
by jonathon6017 / August 26, 2011 2:09 PM PDT

I haven't had it disconnecting every 2-4 minutes lately so we will see. I hope that ends everything.

Collapse -
Metal.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 26, 2011 2:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Seems good for now

I'd like to hear wood or plastic. Metal interferes with RF things.

WEP's security is so lax that many wish it was no longer offered. Be sure not to make other changes for now and see how it plays out.
Bob

Collapse -
Nothing else
by jonathon6017 / August 26, 2011 2:18 PM PDT
In reply to: Metal.

If it was not that it would be the floor which isn't much better. But I live out in the country with only 3 houses within my signal range so security was obviously not a big concern for me. I didn't think wep would cause any problems until now.

Collapse -
Again
by jonathon6017 / August 26, 2011 2:26 PM PDT
In reply to: Nothing else

Although changing to wpa slowed down the amount of times, it does seem to still disconnect Sad

Collapse -
OK, last things.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 27, 2011 3:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Again

NO 2.4GHz cordless phones or other 2.4GHz devices allowed! I've found wireless cameras at the frequency and issues with that.

If there is no house within 2000 feet try no security for a test run. If it fails it's time to call in for a line test and then swap the modem.
Bob

Collapse -
AT&T
by newpow123 / August 28, 2011 8:55 AM PDT
In reply to: OK, last things.

Im having the same prob. My'n is cutting off, the red light blinks.
It takes 2 days to download a 8gb file and i hae a 3gig service.
The AT&T people say its a in home wire prob. but i know it's not.
The AT&T speed test says im geting a 5.67 mbps or so down load speed, but every other site says 3.65 or so. Ive ran them one after 1 min appart.
AT&T is just a rip off.
Good luck to themthat uses AT&T

Collapse -
So you've done all the above?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 28, 2011 9:03 AM PDT
In reply to: AT&T

No reason to repeat all that?

Collapse -
First issue -you have to determine if its a hardware...
by UltimateMark / October 31, 2011 4:50 PM PDT
In reply to: AT&T

1. Why is my 2wire Modem Constantly reconnecting.....
2. i am having the same problem....

Collapse -
Answer
I was having the same problem
by ggsemperfi2001 / September 3, 2011 11:22 AM PDT

Under your wireless settings in home network change only to one wireless mode either b or g and not both. I know how frustrated you must feel as I was having the same problem. ATT was never able to solve my problem they kept sending out techs and more techs over to my house to no avail. Hope this helps.

