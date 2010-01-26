as an 'upgrade' it allows manufacturers to price tier their products. Making it a base feature for all their models doesn't generate additional revenue and profit. And as long as there are enough consumers who don't care about RDS there will never be enough market pressure to make it a standard feature.
I'm looking for an inexpensive in-dash car receiver with ipod/iphone and RDS support, and am completely SHOCKED by the inability or the RDS feature on many devices.
I don't understand why RDS is even an OPTION for tuners these days--it should be STANDARD.
Either RDS is supported and not listed as an option on many sites (ie crutchfield), or it is not a feature of very many receivers.
Any thoughts as to why manufacturers are not including or publicizing this feature more?
