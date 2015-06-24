Why does my computer keep shutting down

Have you connected the two power ports on the card to your power supply ?.
My computer will shut down randomly and has happened 3 times in the last 48 hours
I was playing league of legends and the entire system just shuts off but the power button on the front of my case stays lit as well as my gpu lights showing on but no fans spinning. It started yesterday when I installed my asus r9 270x into my build but it was fine for the first 12 hours or so of constantly staying on.
My specs:
Intel Pentium G3258
cooler master hyper 212 evo
PSU CORSAIR|500W CX500 R
Ram Corsair 2x4gb 1600
MB GIGABYTE|GA-B85M-DS3H B85 MATX R
Asus r9 270x Gpu
Samsung 850 evo 250gb ssd
Cooler Master Haf 912 case
I've heard that my case could be the cause of not being grounded, but it didn't start until I put in my gpu, but is the gpu the problem if I have enough power?