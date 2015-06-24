Computer Help forum

Why does my computer keep shutting down

by Wixez / June 24, 2015 11:02 PM PDT

My computer will shut down randomly and has happened 3 times in the last 48 hours

I was playing league of legends and the entire system just shuts off but the power button on the front of my case stays lit as well as my gpu lights showing on but no fans spinning. It started yesterday when I installed my asus r9 270x into my build but it was fine for the first 12 hours or so of constantly staying on.

My specs:

Intel Pentium G3258
cooler master hyper 212 evo
PSU CORSAIR|500W CX500 R
Ram Corsair 2x4gb 1600
MB GIGABYTE|GA-B85M-DS3H B85 MATX R
Asus r9 270x Gpu
Samsung 850 evo 250gb ssd
Cooler Master Haf 912 case

I've heard that my case could be the cause of not being grounded, but it didn't start until I put in my gpu, but is the gpu the problem if I have enough power?

Clarification Request
Power Supply Connection
by Ferretkeeper / June 27, 2015 12:06 AM PDT

Have you connected the two power ports on the card to your power supply ?.

Yes
by Wixez / June 27, 2015 9:00 AM PDT

Yes I have both 6 pin connectors into my graphics card.

Answer
Re: shut down
by Kees_B Forum moderator / June 25, 2015 12:31 AM PDT

If no details in Event Viewer tell otherwise, it most likely is heat or power. Your choice what to try first.

Kees

Answer
Power Supply
by Merlin_the_Wiz / June 27, 2015 1:13 AM PDT

You are under powered.
Your power supply has a maximum COMBINED load on the 3.3v and 5 v lines of 120 watts. See

http://www.corsair.com/en-us/cx-series-cx500m-modular-atx-power-supply-500-watt-80-plus-bronze-certified-modular-psu

Your Asus r9 270x Gpu idles at 80 Watts and can consume as much as 250 watts under maximum processing. It is powered through the PCI slot 3.3 v and 5.0 volts. See

http://www.anandtech.com/show/7503/the-amd-radeon-r9-270x-270-review-feat-asus-his/16

and

http://www.anandtech.com/show/7503/the-amd-radeon-r9-270x-270-review-feat-asus-his

Merlin

OK
by Wixez / June 27, 2015 9:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Power Supply

Do I need to go with a 750 watt supply to be safe?

That will do. One more thing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 27, 2015 9:14 AM PDT
In reply to: OK

Stick with single rail +12V models unless you can balance the rails. If you don't know what that is, stick with single +12V rails.

